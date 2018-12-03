Jason Momoa says he won’t be back for a final Game of Thrones cameo

The end of Game of Thrones is nigh, and you know what that means – all sorts of wild speculation about what might happen in the final episodes when they finally air next spring.

However, we’ve now confirmed at least one thing that WON’T be happening in the last series of the HBO fantasy – the long-rumoured return of Khal Drogo, aka actor Jason Momoa, who many fans had theorised could either be resurrected (some clues seemed to point that way) or seen in a dream sequence (as he was in season two) for the final episodes.

Now, though, Momoa himself has quashed the rumours, telling RadioTimes.com that there’s no chance we’ll see him back in Westeros in 2019.

“No, I think that ship has sailed, do you know what I mean?” Momoa told us, adding that he felt the current storylines of Thrones were so packed that they’d struggle to fit in a return for his character anyway.

“There’s so much going on and to do anything with Drogo is just…meh,” he continued.

“You’ve got to keep moving forward.”

However, Momoa was keen to note that he hadn’t moved on from the series entirely, still enjoying the odd social call to the Seven Kingdoms.

“I do visit the set, I’m still a big fan, and friends with everyone,” he said. “I love them.

“I’ll be at the premiere and I’m excited for when it comes out.”

For now, anyway, Momoa is busy playing another mighty ruler – Warner Bros’ DC hero Aquaman, who first cropped up in 2017’s Justice League and now stars in his debut solo movie this December.

“It’s a very fun adventure,” Momoa said. “I can’t relate it to any other action films because I don’t think there’s anything like it.”

“I just never thought Aquaman would get turned into a movie! I think everyone always made fun of him, and I cannot believe that I’m playing Aquaman, and we’ve actually made a movie and it’s phenomenal.”

In other words, the Khal is dead – long live the Aqua-king.

Aquaman is released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 12th December