How to vote in I’m a Celebrity 2018

What number do you need to call to vote on I'm a Celeb? How do you get the app? What campmate has what number? We have all the details you need right here

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly in I'ma Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

How do you vote in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018?

There are three ways you can make your vote known: by phone, mobile or via the I’m a Celeb app.

By phone

You can ring to register your vote to help determine which celebrity does a Bushtucker trial by calling or texting the numbers on the back of each of the campmates’ shirts.

Tonights vote has been announced, with Anne, Emily, Harry, James, Rita and Noel all facing the chop.

Please note: The vote is now closed

To vote to save via landline, call 09020 44 24 or via mobile, text 64424

Then add:

01 for Anne

02 for Emily

04 for Harry

05 for James

09 for Rita

11 for Noel

The person with the least votes will be voted out tonight.

The vote is now closed

How do you vote on the I’m a Celeb app?

The app is back and has been updated with a whole new look this year. You can use it to vote for who you want to face Bushtucker Trials and challenges, who to stay in camp and at the very end who should be crowned Jungle King or Queen.

You can log into the app via Facebook or Twitter. The social media site you most recently logged in with will be used to display your avatar.

You can see more details about the app here.

How much does a vote cost?

Votes by mobile and phone cost 50p plus any network access charge.

If you download the official app (see above) you can cast your votes for free – you will not be charged for votes within the app or asked to enter any card details.

The vote closes as announced in the show. You can see full T&Cs on the ITV website.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs nightly at 9pm on ITV

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

(YouTube/ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

