Who is Harry Redknapp? I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2018 contestant guide

I’m a Celebrity 2018 contestants: Harry Redknapp

Age: 71

Famous for: Being a football manager, memorably guiding Tottenham into the UEFA Champions League in 2009-10.

Twitter: @Redknapp

Is Harry Redknapp married? Yep, Harry is a happily married man to wife of 51 years, Sandra. The pair share two children, footballer Jamie Redknapp and model Mark Redknapp.

Biography: Footballing legend Harry Redknapp has had an illustrious career spanning 30 years, making himself a household name with his quick-witted quips and sparky personality.

Born in Poplar, London, in 1947, Redknapp started his career as a professional footballer for West Ham in 1966 as a midfielder, before playing for Bournemouth and moving Stateside to play for the Seattle Sounders in 1976.

His managing career launched in 1982 when he took up his first coaching role as assistant manager to David Webb at Bournemouth. He then moved back to West Ham in 1993 as manager, staying at the club until 2001 when he suddenly left the position after making some unfortunate comments in a fanzine about club chairmen Terry Brown.

Speaking in an interview in 2007, Redknapp explained, “I said a few things I shouldn’t have said. [Terry] read it and got very upset. I walked into his office expecting to sign the contract and walked out without a job!”

His departure led to Redknapp becoming Director of football at Portsmouth, a place he went on to describe as “his spiritual home”. He managed to take the team to the Premier League, but briefly left the club in 2005 due to a disagreement with Milan Mandaric, choosing to head to Southampton (the decision was not welcomed by fans, with many referring to Redknapp as a ‘Judas’).

But it was his later tenure at the club at the end of 2005 which is the most memorable, guiding Portsmouth to their first FA Cup final in 69 years and ensuring its win in 2008.

Redknapp then moved to Tottenham Hotspur in 2008, taking the team out of the relegation zone and seeing them qualify for several UEFA Champions League games.

Outside of football, Redknapp found himself in hot water when a 2006 BBC Panorama investigation saw him discuss possibly buying Blackburn Rovers captain Andy Todd with agent Peter Harrison – which is against FA Rules.

However, as Redknapp only answered questions directly asked by Harrison, no further action was taken.

In 2012 he stood trial charged with two counts of cheating the public revenue, he was found not guilty on February 8, 2012.

Responding to rumours he was heading into the jungle, Redknapp said on talkSPORT radio: “I’m trying not to think about it all.

“I might go and sleep in the New Forest for a week in preparation!”

He added to The Mirror that he will struggle without wife Sandra.

“I’m useless. She treats me like a baby. She does everything,” he explained.

“I can’t cook, I can’t make a coffee, I can’t do nothing.”