George RR Martin teases idea for another Game of Thrones spin-off

The epic Game of Thrones may be coming to the end of its run next year, but writer George RR Martin is still brimming with ideas to keep the franchise growing.

Despite still not having finished writing The Winds of Winter yet (what’s taking you so long, George?!) the 70-year-old has reportedly pitched a series to HBO about the background characters of Game of Thrones. It would be set during the action of the main series, but away from the cast (very much in the style of Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead).

Speaking while promoting his upcoming show on the Syfy network Nightflyers, Martin explained, “I wanted to do a show called Spear Carriers, which would actually be set during the events of Game of Thrones, but it wouldn’t be following Dany, Tyrion and Jaime.

“They would all be there in the background like Hamlet, and it would be more like, ‘Here’s a story about a guy in the City Watch; here’s a story about a prostitute at one of Littlefinger’s brothels; here’s a story about a mummer who’s in town to do juggling and tricks.’

He continued to the New York Times, “ And they all get caught up in the events. I think that kind of show would be a lot of fun to do. Maybe I’ll be able to convince them to do it!”

Whether Spear Carriers ever sees the light of day remains yet to be seen, however, the wheels of a confirmed Game of Thrones prequel have already been set in motion.

With Martin pushing for the title The Long Night (although this is yet to be officially confirmed), the series is set to take place over a thousand years before the events of Game of Thrones, documenting Westeros’ descent from the golden age of heroes to its darker time.

Starring Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse, the series is also set to explore the origins of Game of Thrones’ infamous white walkers.

However, Martin has also confirmed that the show’s dragons will not be included in the prequel.

“It’s set thousands of years before Game of Thrones,” he explained. “King’s Landing does not exist. The Iron Throne does not exist. There are no dragons there.”

But with the epic Game of Thrones finale soon hitting our screens, we still have a little while to wait.

Game of Thrones airs on Sky Atlantic in spring 2019.