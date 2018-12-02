The 2018 X Factor winner’s singles will have a sprinkle of stardust thanks to three chart-topping acts who have been recruited to duet with the finalists.

During the X Factor final on Sunday, the remaining trio – Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee and Anthony Russell – will each perform their winner’s single as a duet.

Dalton will be joined by James Arthur for Power of Love, while Scarlett will sing Sleep No More with Leona Lewis and Anthony Russell will perform I Predict a Riot with The Kaiser Chiefs.

The public will then decide on their winner.

Those three performances will take place on Sunday night, but X Factor will call on some extra star power for Saturday night as Dalton, Anthony and Scarlett sing for the chance to become 2018’s winner.

Each contestant will perform solo:

Anthony will sing Let It Be by the Beatles

Scarlett will sing Your Song by Elton John

Dalton will sing A Song For You by Donna Hathaway

And then the three will be joined by a famous singer for a duet:

Anthony will perform Leave the Light on with Tom Walker

Scarlett will pair with Robbie Williams for Angels

Dalton will join forces with Emeli Sandé for Beneath Your Beautiful

There will be no elimination during Saturday night’s show which means all three acts will perform three times over the weekend, before a winner is decided at the end of Sunday’s live broadcast.