John Barrowman leaves I’m a Celebrity camp after injury

John Barrowman has made a temporary exit from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! following a fall in camp.

During a nighttime expedition with Harry Redknapp, Barrowman slipped down some rain-soaked steps and was clearly in a great deal of pain, having apparently injured his ankle.

It’s unclear at this stage exactly how bad the injury is but jungle brainiac Anne Hegerty suggested that if he was able to put weight on his leg it was likely to be a sprain rather than a fracture and Redknapp said that Barrowman had been able to “put one foot in front of the other”.

I’m a Celebrity co-host Declan Donnelly later confirmed that Barrowman had sprained his ankle, telling viewers “John is fine, he has sprained his ankle, he is hoping to rejoin the camp tomorrow”, suggesting that Barrowman will be back for Monday night’s show.