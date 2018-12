Who’s left the jungle? The full list of eliminated stars from I’m a Celebrity 2018

I’m a Celebrity’s 2018 contestants have been a largely harmonious bunch, engaging in a fortnight of friendly chatter and all-round goodwill. In fact, they’d be forgiven for forgetting that this is ultimately a popularity contest with the general public due to start voting them off before Sunday 9th December’s grand final.

After a run of gruesome Bushtucker Trials and many a night spent among the jungle’s creepy crawlies, some of our celebs might be grateful for a warm bath and an evening spent cosied among the fluffy pillows of a luxury five-star hotel. But we have a feeling some of this year’s cohort are competitive, eager to follow the likes of Scarlett Moffatt and Georgia “Toff” Toffolo to be named the latest King or Queen of the Jungle.

So, who has been voted off so far?

Below is a list of the stars eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2018, updated as they’re announced:

First eliminated: Noel Edmonds

In a shock twist, it was between Noel Edmonds and Rita Simons – with Noel receiving the least amount of votes to stay.

“I’m disappointed,” he admitted to hosts Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly, “But I’m so excited to be back with [my wife] Liz.

“The whole thing is such a weird experience.

“It’s in my top 10 Noel Edmonds moments. I was always going to be myself, open and honest. I’ve been myself and I certainly haven’t lied.

“I’ve been doing some meditation and reflecting on how fortunate I am. I was lying there the other morning and thinking about all of the things I’ve done. The broadcasting opportunities I’ve had on the BBC and Channel 4 and ITV. But this is in the Top 10 life experiences for me.”

He added he was spurred on to star on the show by his son. “I came here for a combination of things. My son Harrison said I had to do it, so there was that persuasion. I wanted to do something different,” he said.

“This is the finest production I’ve ever been associated with. I’m humbled and proud to have been part of it.”

It's the end of the road for Noel! Your votes mean he's the first Celeb to leave Camp. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/sR9mZGfCi8 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 30, 2018

When quizzed by Holly about being a late entry, he joked, “You didn’t make it any easier for me, did you? But what I did which was really smart was choose the best advisor.

“I couldn’t have done it without Redknapp. My right-hand man.”

However, he chose X Factor Fleur East as who he’d back to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

We’ll miss you, Noel. And we never thought we’d say that.