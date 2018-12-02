I’m a Celebrity: who’s been nominated for the Bushtucker Trial?

The return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! means only one thing: watching celebrities humiliate themselves in exchange for food in the infamous Bushtucker Trials.

But who’s been nominated for the latest challenge? And who’s faced which trials in the past? Read on to find out…

Bushtucker Trial 12: Gore Seasons Pizza

.@FleurEast will be getting a pizza the action in tomorrow's Trial! How dough you think she'll get on? 🍕🤢 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3KWAEwf8jP — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 1, 2018

Nominated celeb: Fleur

Stars won: TBC

Sneak peek:

Fleur had been saying all day that she wanted to take on a Bushtucker Trial and the voting public have granted her wish – she will face Gore Seasons Pizza. At this stage, we don’t know exactly what that entails but the giant pizza base above and the piles of guts we glimpsed in an earlier VT give us a few clues. Fleur may never fancy a slice again.

Bushtucker Trial 11: Sickening Sewer

Trial Tease: Tonight's Bushtucker Trial takes place in the murky Sickening Sewer, but how will Sair fare? Sink or swim? 😲 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/2o1GEKzqIn — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 1, 2018

Nominated celeb: Sair

Stars won: 10/10

Sair smashed this one, a series of tunnels off the main sewer each filled with different critters – cane toads, cockroaches, crickets, meal worms, water dragons, huntsman spiders, mud crabs and a croc. But the toughest test for Sair was attempting to liberate a star from a small tank rapidly filling with water. She managed it though, getting the full ten stars (and meals for all her campmates) before being unceremoniously dumped out of a pipe into a cess pit.

SMASHED IT! And with one of the most fun endings to a Trial. @SairKhan 👏 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/XefoqFQkZV — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 1, 2018

Immunity Games Event 4: Rancid Race

All 11 Campmates will be taking part in the next event of the Immunity Games – Rancid Race! 🏁 See which team is victorious tomorrow at 9pm. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/on5kd7NefR — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 29, 2018

Nominated celebs: Everyone!

Stars won: N/A

Sneak peek:



While we don’t know much about this latest event, whichever team triumphs will be safe from the public vote. Of the losers, one team member is set to become the first to leave the jungle…

Winners: Galahs (Nick, Malique, Sair)

With Nick literally making a name for himself downing pints down at the rugby pints (his words), and Noel nicknaming him the Blackwall Tunnel, Nick took the Galahs team to victory by downing three lots of vile blended drinks – winning himself, Malique and Sair immunity, alongside a decent meal.

Immunity Games Event 3: The Gymnasium

me when a minor inconvenience happens in my life #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/gTFRaqxn5V — rach ◟̽◞̽ (@rach__esther) November 29, 2018

Nominated celebs: Noel, Anne, Sair and Fleur

Stars won: N/A

For the final challenge of the day Noel, Anne, Sair and Fleur headed over to a watery gymnasium, where the campmates had to hold onto some hanging rings for as long as they could.

After a bit of psychological maneouvring (and some cold water sprays) Anne bowed out early, while Sair lost one of her two rings, but by the time the klaxon rang three contestants remained.

The tiebreak? They all had to guess how long they’d been holding the rings, leading Noel to victory, followed by Fleur, followed by Sair.

At the end of the first day of the Immunity Games Harry’s Team Roos were the winners, and received a cooked meal of emu sausages and mash.

Immunity Games Event 2: The Boating Lake

Nominated celebs: Emily, Malique, Rita and James

Stars won: N/A

First up in the Immunity Games: Emily, Malique, Rita and James, who in the first challenge had to bail out specially-made boats, while simultaneously keeping their flags raised in their vessels by pouring the water into a funnel.

Despite some dirty tactics, Rita ended up going out first, before convincing Malique to pack it in early as well to give other campmates a better chance of eating.

And in the end it was Emily that claimed victory for Team Koalas, closely followed by James for Team Roos. But the day was just getting started…

Immunity Games Event 1: The Deadly Dash

You've been hit by, you've been struck by… a smooth little crab. 🦀 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/QxCGgfayY9 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 29, 2018

Nominated celebs: Harry, Nick and John

Stars won: N/A

The celebrities started competing for immunity from the first eviction in this challenge, which saw John, Nick and Harry grab puzzle pieces from “hellholes” full of creatures and fish guts, then make up a puzzle.

After a strong early start from Harry and John they fell at the final hurdle (almost literally in Harry’s case), leaving Nick the victor when he completed his puzzle first.

This gave Nick first pick of the campmates for his team, ending up with Malique and Sair on Team Galahs. John added Anne and Emily to Team Koalas, Harry had Fleur and James for Team Roos and Noel and Rita were left adrift to be part of Team Underdogs.

Sneak peek:



Bushtucker Trial 10: Dreaded Deliveries

Nominated celebs: Sair and Malique

Stars won: 11

Where in the world would you find someone who’d pick up a cow’s teat and compare it to a piece of milk chocolate? In the I’m A Celeb jungle, that’s where. Sair had to find a way to deal with a particularly devilish delivery and deal with it she did, knocking back the most horrific offerings with gusto.

Malique wasn’t far behind her, though he did seem in danger of chucking every single mouthful back up. Each course pushed the pair close to breaking point, with a camel’s hoof and scorpion sting rolls proving particularly testing but the pair powered through and secured all eleven stars for camp.

Sneak peek:

Bushtucker Trial 9: The Hellish Hospital

Nominated celeb: Anne Hegerty

Stars won: 7/11

It’ll be a decent meal for the campmates tonight as Anne stormed her way through rooms of stinking offal and all kinds of critters. She was completely unfazed by a python and had to pick stars out of piles of raw meat and fish guts all while being rained on by insects. Classic. She looked like she’d performed surgery when she came out – it’s official: the Governess is a trooper.

Bushtucker Trial 8: The Live Trial/The Quest

Nominated celebs – Live Trial: Noel Edmonds, Emily Atack, Fleur East, Nick Knowles, Anne Hegerty, Malique Thompson-Dwyer, Harry Redknapp, Sair Khan, Fleur East

The show’s annual live trial made a hero of Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty when she downed a pint of liquidised fish eyes in 12 seconds – the fastest a celebrity has done this since the show began. She looked physically ready to vom the entire time, but Anne showed us just how steely she can be.

The governess has only gone and added 'record breaker' to her list of accolades! A glass of fish eyes in 12 seconds…anyone fancy challenging her? 👀 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/X3qT9iDm1x — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2018

However, unlike previous live trials, this series’ edition saw celebs playing for minutes for their other campmates to have the maximum amount of time on the real challenge – The Quest.

Nominated celebs – The Quest: Rita Simons, John Barrowman, James McVey

Stars won: 10/11

In a teaser for tonight’s show, we see the three hapless campmates taking on what could be I’m a Celeb’s toughest challenge yet.

But the gang are hopeful they will do well, with Rita explaining, “I think we’ve got a brilliant team, between John, James and myself we’ve got physicality, brains and youth, we’ve got it all.”

Bushtucker Trial 7: Catch a Falling Star

Nominated celebs: Noel Edmonds, Nick Knowles

Stars won: 5/11

Bushtucker Trial 6: Nero to Zero

Nominated celebs: Noel Edmonds, Harry Redknapp

Stars won: 11/11

Oh how the mighty have fallen! Noel and Harry will be facing tomorrow's Trial. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Li4TkqQ2MY — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 23, 2018

After being exempt from challenges for a while, Noel and Harry are about to be forced into one described as “the grossest thing we’ve ever done” by the I’m a Celeb team.

As revealed on Extra Camp, the challenge will see the pair squeezing fish blood out of fish eyes with their teeth into a goblet then….you guessed it…downing the cup of fish blood.

#EXTRACAMP EXCLUSIVE: Here's a little taste of what's to come for Noel and Harry tomorrow… 🤢 pic.twitter.com/tX2ywFGFEL — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 23, 2018

How the mighty have fallen.

Bushtucker Trial 5: Drown and Out

Nominated celebs: Rita Simons, Malique Thompson-Dwyer , John Barrowman, Emily Atack

Stars won: N/A

Rita and Malique took on John and Emily in this water-based challenge, which saw the two duos trying to flush their opposing team out by finding keys, which opened locks, which turned on pipes in each others’ tanks.

Despite nerves, Rita and the diving master Malique managed to turn on the pipes quickest, so John and Emily (who, to be fair, mostly just had to stay still to avoid all the critters in the water) were forced out of the tank first.

Victory for Rita and Malique! New members of the Emperor’s inner circle.

Bushtucker Trial 4: Gladiators trial — Unleash The Beast

Nominated celebs: Fleur East, Nick Knowles, Sair Khan, James McVey

Stars won: 4/4

Trial Tease: The fate of our Campmates now lies in the hands of a new Camp leader. All hail Noel Edmonds! 👑 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/OnUge0JQEC — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2018

Noel Edmonds has finally arrived in the jungle — and while we’ve yet to see a trial named Meal or No Meal – or even a Noel’s Mouse Party – we did see the celebs battling it out as gladiators, their fate in ‘Emperor’ Noel’s hands.

First up were Sair and Fleur (handpicked by Noel and his ‘Assistant Emperor’ Harry Redknapp) who won two stars by moving their stars down a bolt. With their tongues. While trapped in a cage filled with biting green ants.

Master of critters — aka Nick Knowles — and James then retrieved an extra two stars by untying knots as quickly as possible while trying to ignore the spiders, scorpions, crickets, mealworms and cockroaches tipped all over them.

Bushtucker Trial 3: Scary Rose Trial

You voted for @JohnBarrowman to take on the Scary Rose! See if he swims to victory tomorrow night at 9pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/yoOSjC8I9J — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2018

Nominated celeb: John Barrowman

Stars won: 10

In his first trial of the series, Barrowman collected an impressive 10 stars from the depths of a submerged shipwreck filled with large eels, mud crabs and water dragons.

And don’t worry if you don’t know what a water dragon is – host Holly Willoughby didn’t have a clue either. Fortunately, Dec was quick on hand with an explanation of this mysterious animal: “They’re like dragons. But in water.” We think David Attenborough can rest easy.

Bushtucker Trial 2: Monstrous Monoliths

Your votes mean @anne_hegerty will be taking on tomorrow's Monstrous Monoliths Trial! Join us at 9pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV to see how she gets on. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/OzCfdYl3Id — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2018

Nominated celeb: Anne Hegerty

Stars won: 2

The Chase star Anne Hegerty, also known as The Governess, tackled the Monstrous Monoliths trial and claimed two meals for Snake Rock. With cockroaches, mealworms, grasshoppers, fish guts and slime dumped on her, she called time on the challenge, shouting “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!”

Dec hailed her for her guts in facing her fears. Not literal guts, mind – she’s had more than enough of those.

Bushtucker Trial 1: Viper Pit

Nominated celeb: Emily Atack

Stars won: 9

Inbetweeners star Emily Atack was the first chosen to take on a Bushtucker Trial, presumably thanks to her hysterical reaction to skydiving. Her challenge? The dreaded Viper Pit…

“What’s a viper?” Atack asked before the trial – and it’s fair to say that after being in a pit writhing with them, she was very familiar with the snake indeed.

Atack whimpered and squealed her way through the challenge and came out covered in “snake juice” – but it was all worth it in the end as she got to feed the camp at Snake Rock and was upgraded to Croc Creek.

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is at 9pm on ITV every night