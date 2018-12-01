Accessibility Links

All the acts in the X Factor 2018 live shows: Girls, Boys, Groups and Overs

All the acts Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams took through to the show's final stage

The X Factor judges 2018

Eight acts will leave the Judges’ Houses with only tears and a comforting hug from presenter Dermot O’Leary, but the remaining 16 will progress to the final stage of The X Factor: the live shows.

The judges – Simon Cowell (who mentors The Girls), Louis Tomlinson (The Boys), Ayda Field (The Overs) and Robbie Williams (The Groups) – will take through four acts each, all of whom will be competing to become the show’s 2018 champion.

Here is a full list of the 16 confirmed acts who have made it through to The X Factor live shows 2018…

Girls – mentored by Simon Cowell

Scarlett Lee

scarlett lee x factor 2018

Bella Penfold – ELIMINATED WEEK 5

bella penfold x factor 2018

Molly Scott– ELIMINATED WEEK 3

Molly Scott

Shan – ELIMINATED WEEK 5

Shan x factor 2018

The Groups – mentored by Robbie Williams/Nile Rodgers

LMA Choir – ELIMINATED WEEK 2

Misunderstood – ELIMINATED WEEK 4

United Vibe – ELIMINATED WEEK 3

Vibe 5

Acacia and Aaliyah– ELIMINATED WEEK 6

The Boys – mentored by Louis Tomlinson

Brendan Murray – ELIMINATED WEEK 6

Armstrong Martins – ELIMINATED WEEK 1

Dalton Andre Harris

Anthony Russell

The Overs – mentored by Ayda Field

Danny Tetley – ELIMINATED WEEK 6

Janice Robinson – ELIMINATED WEEK 2

Olatunji Yearwood – ELIMINATED WEEK 1

Giovanni Spano – ELIMINATED WEEK 4

All about The X Factor

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

