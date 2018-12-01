Accessibility Links

  4. All three X Factor finalists to appear in Sunday’s final as Simon Cowell scraps Saturday elimination

There will be no public vote-off during Saturday night's live broadcast

X Factor 2018 finalists Anthony Russell, Dalton Harris and Scarlett Lee

The X Factor has scrapped its Saturday night elimination during this weekend’s final, meaning that all three of its remaining contestants will make it through to the Sunday show.

Louis Tomlinson’s Boys, Dalton Harris and Anthony Russell, and Simon Cowell’s only remaining Girl, Scarlett Lee, are all competing to be crowned the 2018 winner and RadioTimes.com understands that there will be no results during the first of the weekend’s two live shows, with all the public votes pooled into Sunday’s grand final.

Dalton Harris is favourite to claim the X Factor crown, with neither he nor fellow contestant Anthony Russell landing in the bottom two for the duration of the competition. Scarlett Lee, meanwhile, was saved by the judges during last weekend’s sing off against Acacia and Aaliyah.

Each of the finalists are expected to duet with celebrity guests, with Dalton paired up with Emeli Sandé, Anthony with Tom Walker and Scarlett singing with X Factor judge Robbie Williams.

In addition, the contestants will all perform their winners’ single with a featured artist on Sunday night – previous X Factor winners Leona Lewis and James Arthur are involved, with Lewis duetting with Scarlett, while Arthur pairs Dalton. Former The Voice coach Ricky Wilson will sing with Anthony.

But whatever happens, only one finalist will get a chance to release their single in a bid to claim the Christmas number one spot.

X Factor’s live final airs on ITV on Saturday from 7:30pm to 9:30pm and Sunday from 7pm to 9pm 

