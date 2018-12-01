Here’s the X Factor 2018 final duets line-up
Judge Robbie Williams will be performing with Scarlett Lee – despite not being her mentor...
It’s time! To face! The duets! Yes, with The X Factor final this weekend, some very special guests are due to join the remaining contestants on stage.
Just as Grace Davies sung with Paloma Faith in 2017’s final, and Saara Aalto with Adam Lambert the year before, this series’ finalists – Anthony Russell, Dalton Harris and Scarlett Lee – will duet with some established stars.
But who exactly will appear on the X Factor stage? And what songs will they be singing? The acts revealed all during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain.
Here’s all you need to know…
Scarlett Lee will be singing with Robbie Williams
Song: Angels
Although we’ve seen judges perform with contestants over the years, it’s normally with an act in their own category (think how Nicole Scherzinger sang with Matt Terry, or Rita Ora with Louisa Johnson).
However, it was always going to be unlikely that Scarlett’s mentor, Simon Cowell, was going to offer to duet. So, looks like Robbie Williams has stepped in.
With all the acts in his Groups category already eliminated, he’s got to do something, right?
Dalton Harris will be singing with Emeli Sandé
Song: Beneath Your Beautiful
The Jamaican finalist is joining forces with Emeli Sandé to give fans a version of Beneath Your Beautiful, a song Sandé originally performed with Labrinth. As X Factor fans will know, the pair belted out the single on the show in 2012, a well-received performance that may have helped the song reach number 1 in the UK charts.
Anthony Russell will be singing with Tom Walker
Song: Leave a Light On
This song should be very familiar to viewers: Walker performed his hit single on the fifth live result show this series.
The X Factor is on 7.30pm Saturday and Sunday, ITV