Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2018? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers
Here are all of the couples who have already left the Ballroom and had to say goodbye to their chances of Glitterball glory
As the weeks on Strictly Come Dancing go by, so the number of celebrity contestants will get smaller and smaller.
Although everyone wants to get their mitts on that Glitterball trophy, sadly it will stay tantalisingly out of reach for 14 of the 15 celebs as they face dance-offs and leave the show week by week.
Here’s the full list of celebrities who had to wave goodbye to the ballroom and have already been eliminated from Strictly this year:
Week 10: Graeme Swann
Which Strictly professional was Graeme paired with? Oti Mabuse
Who did they lose the dance off to? Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev
Week 9: Kate Silverton
Which Strictly professional was Kate paired with? Aljaz Skorjanec
Who did they lose the dance off to? Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse
Week 8: Danny John-Jules
Which Strictly professional was Danny paired with? Amy Dowden
Who did they lose the dance off to? Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse
Week 7: Ranj Singh
Which Strictly professional was Dr Ranj paired with? Janette Manrara
Who did they lose the dance off to? Charles Venn and Karen Clifton
Week 6: Seann Walsh
Which Strictly professional was Seann paired with? Katya Jones
Who did they lose the dance off to? Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse
Week 5: Vick Hope
Which Strictly professional was Vick paired with? Graziano di Prima
Who did they lose the dance off to? Seann Walsh and Katya Jones
Week 4: Katie Piper
Which Strictly professional was Katie paired with? Gorka Marquez
Who did they lose the dance off to? Charles Venn and Karen Clifton
Week 3: Lee Ryan
Which Strictly professional was Lee paired with? Nadiya Bychkova
Who did they lose the dance off to? Charles Venn and Karen Clifton
Week 2: Susannah Constantine
Which Strictly professional was Susannah paired with? Anton Du Beke
Who did they lose the dance off to? Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova