Who is AJ Pritchard? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professional dancer guide

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals: AJ Pritchard

Age: 23

Twitter: @aj11ace

Instagram: @aj11ace

Strictly wins: 0. AJ partnered with Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane in his first year and the pair finished fourth. He made it to fifth with Mollie King the next year.

Which Strictly celebrity has AJ been paired with?

Athlete Lauren Steadman.

Who is AJ Pritchard?

AJ’s full name is Alex Joseph Pritchard and he was born in Stoke-on-Trent in 1994. AJ has always enjoyed energetic pursuits, and was a keen snowboarder and mountainboarder before a broken arm helped him decide to take up dancing instead.

His professional dancing partner is Chloe Hewitt. AJ has spent the last ten years honing his craft with Chloe, becoming National Youth Latin Champions three years in a row, as well as European Youth Latin Champions.

The duo competed in the seventh series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2013 reaching the semi-finals.