Strictly Come Dancing LIVE leaderboard: What are the judges’ scores in Musicals Week?

Just six couples remain in Strictly Come Dancing, and the competition for the Glitterball Trophy is getting fierce. But who will make it to the top of the leaderboard – and who will find themselves in danger of the dreaded dance off?

We’ll be following along as Ashley, Charles, Joe, Faye, Stacey and Lauren hit the dance floor in a bid to impress the judges.

Check out all the Strictly judges’ scores as they come in for every dance this Saturday – with live updates:

Strictly week 11 leaderboard

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 40 (10,10,10,10)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 35 (8,9,9,9)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton