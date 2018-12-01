Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing LIVE leaderboard: What are the judges’ scores in Musicals Week?

Check out the judges' scores for every dance during this Saturday's Strictly live show

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Just six couples remain in Strictly Come Dancing, and the competition for the Glitterball Trophy is getting fierce. But who will make it to the top of the leaderboard – and who will find themselves in danger of the dreaded dance off?

We’ll be following along as Ashley, Charles, Joe, Faye, Stacey and Lauren hit the dance floor in a bid to impress the judges.

Check out all the Strictly judges’ scores as they come in for every dance this Saturday – with live updates:

Strictly week 11 leaderboard

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 40 (10,10,10,10)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 35 (8,9,9,9)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 

FULL LIST: All the leaderboards from every week of Strictly Come Dancing 2018 

Strictly Come Dancing

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

