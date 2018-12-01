Strictly Come Dancing 2018 couples revealed

The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 couples have finally been revealed – so who’ll be strutting their stuff with who on the dance floor this year?

Meet the 15 couples who will be keeping us entertained on Saturday nights…

BBC News presenter Kate Silverton will be given the tour of the dance floor by Strictly favourite Aljaž Škorjanec, who has been a part of the professional line-up since series 11. He won in his debut year with Abbey Clancy and was a runner-up on the show last year with actress Gemma Atkinson.

Capital FM radio presenter Vick Hope will be swapping the airwaves for the dance floor with the guidance of Italian professional Graziano Di Prima – who is also brand new to the show.

Steps star Faye Tozer will want to avoid a dancing Tragedy with Giovanni Pernice who wowed everyone in 2017 when he was partnered with Debbie McGee.

Fashion expert Susannah Constantine will enjoy donning the glitter for Strictly, and is paired up with veteran pro Anton Du Beke who has been on the show since it began in 2004.

Former Blue singer Lee Ryan will be dancing until the Curtain Falls with Nadiya Bychkova who was new to Strictly last year and made her debut with Davood Ghadami.

TV medic Dr Ranj Singh will be dancing with Janette Manrara, who has been part of Strictly’s professional line-up for the past five years. Just what the doctor ordered.

Actor Danny John-Jules is swapping his Red Dwarf space travels for a dancing adventure and will be joined by Amy Dowden who made her Strictly debut just last year.

YouTube star and vlogger Joe Sugg will be dancing away with Dianne Buswell, who debuted on Strictly last year when she was paired up with Rev. Richard Coles.

Television presenter Katie Piper will be finding her rhythm with Gorka Marquez who joined Strictly in 2016 and has previously danced on the show with Tameka Empson and Alexandra Burke.

Paralympian Lauren Steadman is taking on the dance floor with AJ Pritchard, who set tongues wagging last year with his celebrity partner Mollie King.

Investigative journalist and TV presenter Stacey Dooley will be showing off her moves with Kevin Clifton, who’s been on the show for the last five years and danced with Susan Calman in the previous series.

Former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts is no stranger to the stage, and will be joined by Pasha Kovalev who’s back in the ballroom for his eighth series.

Comedian and actor Seann Walsh will be hoping for more applause than laughter when he arrives on the dance floor with Katya Jones, who entertained viewers when she was paired with Ed Balls in 2016.

Actor Charles Venn will be hoping to avoid any casualties on the dance floor with pro partner Karen Clifton, who danced with Simon Rimmer last year.

England cricketer Graeme Swann is partnered up with the spectacular Oti Mabuse, who returns to the show for the fourth year running.