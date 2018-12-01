When will the first contestant be voted out of the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! jungle?

This year’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has been a huge ratings success – and not least due to Holly Willoughby’s star turn filling in for Ant McPartlin.

Advertisement

But it’s also been the tranquility and team spirit of this year’s campmates which has kept viewers coming back for more.

As opposed to the usual fare of cross words and crying, the camp has remained largely harmonious – with everyone supporting The Chase’s Anne Hegerty as she showed her grit in the Bushtucker Trials, Harry Redknapp providing entertainment with his regular little titbits (and passion for jam roly-poly), and just the general existence of wholesome Nick Knowles.

Even the arrival of Noel Edmonds didn’t disrupt the camp’s love-in, with the Deal or No Deal presenter mucking in with everyone else.

The only sniff of an argument we’ve seen so far is Nick telling Noel to get back into camp – a row that lasted approximately three seconds.

But as with every series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, someone’s got to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle – meaning one by one, our campmates will have to pack their rucksacks and head back to civilisation.

When will the first I’m a Celebrity campmate leave the jungle?

It’s been revealed that the first campmate will be evicted on the Friday 30th November edition of I’m a Celeb, following the second day of the Immunity Games (whereby campmates battle in teams to be exempt from the first public vote).

Whichever team ends with the most points tomorrow will be safe from leaving the jungle – but for the other campmates, all bets are off…

Who will win I’m a Celebrity this year?

With no outright villain this year, it seems anyone could grab the crown for themselves.

Harry Redknapp and Nick Knowles are our current frontrunners – Harry due to his East End charm and humour, and Nick for his all-round sweetness.

Advertisement

But with over a week left until our grand final, there’s still plenty of time for a shock twist or two…