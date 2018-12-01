Accessibility Links

Kiosk Keith’s replacement on I’m A Celebrity 2018 has been revealed

There is a new man in the I'm A Celeb jungle, and his name is Kiosk Kev

(YouTube/ITV)

The Outback Shack has a new owner: Kiosk Kev is replacing Kiosk Keith for I’m A Celebrity 2018.

Advertisement

Little is known about Kiosk Kev, the new man in the jungle. But we do know that he has an impressively full grey beard and moustache, long hair, upper arm tattoos, and an impassive expression.

He takes over from long-time Shack owner Kiosk Keith (real name Raymond Grant), who will not be taking part in this year’s show.

According to ITV Kiosk Kev is, like his predecessor, a man of very few words.

Following the launch on Sunday night, Viewers will meet him on Monday night’s show as he mans the Outback Shack, where contestants visit him to spend their Dingo Dollars on special treats.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns Sunday 18th November at 9pm on ITV

