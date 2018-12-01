Faye and Giovanni’s Sound of Music dance on Strictly went down an absolute treat

Faye Tozer and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice did a Sound of Music-themed dance for Musicals Week on Strictly Come Dancing – and viewers LOVED it.

Advertisement

The duo danced the Charleston to The Lonely Goatherd from the classic film and scored their first perfect 40 of the series.

But it wasn’t only the judges who were impressed, as many Strictly fans took to Twitter to share the love.

Giovanni’s blonde wig and lederhosen were particularly popular…

I thought Giovanni yodelling was the cutest thing ever but then I saw him in that outfit and blonde wig. 😂😍 #Strictly xx — Siobhan #SaveTimeless 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) December 1, 2018

Don’t think I’m ever gonna get the image of Giovanni’s costume out of my head 😂🧡 #Strictly — Charley #idontmind (@arlo_voteJoanne) December 1, 2018

And lots of viewers were proud of the pair for scoring their first perfect 40…

Wow I loved Faye and Giovanni's Charleston. So much fun. Totally deserved four 10s. 😍👏 #Strictly xx — Siobhan #SaveTimeless 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) December 1, 2018

So happy that Craig gave Faye & Giovanni a 10! They so deserved a 40, that was such a fun and perfect dance! 😍😁 #strictly — Carly Anne (@CarlyAnneTee) December 1, 2018

OMG I absolutely loved that dance from Faye and Giovanni I did not stop smiling watching it well deserved 40 @Faye_Tozer @pernicegiovann1 #Strictly — Shell_P82 (@Shell_P82) December 1, 2018

But will their Charleston be good enough to get Faye and Giovanni to the semi-finals next week? We have a feeling it will…

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 8th December at 6.35pm on BBC1