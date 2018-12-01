Faye and Giovanni’s Sound of Music dance on Strictly went down an absolute treat
There was yodeling aplenty, need we say any more?
Faye Tozer and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice did a Sound of Music-themed dance for Musicals Week on Strictly Come Dancing – and viewers LOVED it.
The duo danced the Charleston to The Lonely Goatherd from the classic film and scored their first perfect 40 of the series.
But it wasn’t only the judges who were impressed, as many Strictly fans took to Twitter to share the love.
Giovanni’s blonde wig and lederhosen were particularly popular…
I thought Giovanni yodelling was the cutest thing ever but then I saw him in that outfit and blonde wig. 😂😍 #Strictly xx
— Siobhan #SaveTimeless 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) December 1, 2018
Don’t think I’m ever gonna get the image of Giovanni’s costume out of my head 😂🧡 #Strictly
— Charley #idontmind (@arlo_voteJoanne) December 1, 2018
ok why are Kurtan and Giovanni long lost twins? #strictly #thiscountry @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/98vypzZIIF
— Naomi (@justnaomiyeh) December 1, 2018
And lots of viewers were proud of the pair for scoring their first perfect 40…
FAYE AND GIOVANNI 4O EFFING FINALLY!!!#Strictly pic.twitter.com/dCIcYe9HKp
— Jo (@ready_steady_jo) December 1, 2018
Wow I loved Faye and Giovanni's Charleston. So much fun. Totally deserved four 10s. 😍👏 #Strictly xx
— Siobhan #SaveTimeless 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) December 1, 2018
So happy that Craig gave Faye & Giovanni a 10! They so deserved a 40, that was such a fun and perfect dance! 😍😁 #strictly
— Carly Anne (@CarlyAnneTee) December 1, 2018
OMG I absolutely loved that dance from Faye and Giovanni I did not stop smiling watching it well deserved 40 @Faye_Tozer @pernicegiovann1 #Strictly
— Shell_P82 (@Shell_P82) December 1, 2018
But will their Charleston be good enough to get Faye and Giovanni to the semi-finals next week? We have a feeling it will…
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 8th December at 6.35pm on BBC1