When is Call the Midwife back on TV? Who are the new nurses and what is going to happen?

It’s another Christmas miracle: Call the Midwife is back on BBC1 this December.

The BBC has promised a Christmas special followed by an eighth series in 2019, with a number of new faces joining the nuns of Nonnatus.

Find out everything you need to know about the new series below.

When is Call the Midwife back on TV?

Call the Midwife will return to BBC1 for Christmas 2018 with a festive special, followed by eight more episodes in the New Year.

The show is expected to premiere on PBS in the USA later in 2019.

If you can’t wait until then, you can re-watch the first six series on Netflix UK to get your Call the Midwife fix…

Which cast members are coming back – and who are the new characters in Call the Midwife?

Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes has joined the cast of Call the Midwife as Sister Mildred, a “forthright and indefatigable sister from the Order” who will appear in the Christmas special and in the first episode of series eight as a guest star.

She’s not the only newcomer, because two more new characters have arrived at Nonnatus House to make up for diminished numbers. Fenella Woolgar will play Sister Hilda, and Ella Bruccoleri will play Sister Frances.

The final addition to the cast is Georgie Glen, who will appear as the “redoubtable” Miss Higgins – the new receptionist at Dr Turner’s surgery.

Call the Midwife Christmas Special Exclusive: introducing our three new Nonnatun Sisters!As we countdown to our… Posted by Call the Midwife on Tuesday, November 27, 2018

“Our Christmas visit to the Order’s headquarters brings us three fantastic gifts – Sisters Mildred, Hilda and Frances. Elegant, scatty Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) and innocent Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) then move to Poplar at the start of the new series, whilst formidable Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) appears again later, keeping Nonnatus House on its toes!” series writer Heidi Thomas says.

“Nuns are the beating heart of Call The Midwife – they are wise, hardworking, compassionate, and combine the patience of angels with the faults and flaws of ordinary women. I have wanted to add more Sisters to the CTM family for some time, and am thrilled that the sensible lace ups of Mildred, Hilda and Frances have been filled by three such extraordinary actors. Each of them has already made me laugh, and made me cry, and I can’t wait to introduce them to our wonderful audience.”

We’ve already said goodbye to Charlotte Ritchie as Nurse Barbara Hereward, whose sad death from sepsis cast a shadow over Poplar at the end of series seven. But it has now been confirmed that her on-screen husband Reverend Tom Hereward (Jack Ashton) will not be back for the new series as he departs for missionary work.

Any fans still grieving can take some comfort from the news that there will be at least some mention of Nurse Barbara in the Christmas special.

Speaking at a screening, creator Heidi Thomas said: “You will all be pleased to know that the joy and the optimism of Call the Midwife did not die with Nurse Barbara Hereward, 1936 to 1963. I think something of Barbara’s spirit carries on, and multiplies. We reference it in the Christmas special.”

So which familiar faces are coming back for series eight?

The Call the Midwife team has confirmed the return of Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin, announcing: “We’re delighted to confirm that our Trixie is back where she belongs for Christmas and the forthcoming series.”

Trixie was absent from much of the previous series as she sought recovery from her alcoholism (and as Helen George gave birth to her own child), but fans can look forward to seeing her back on the job.

Also returning are:

Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Anderson

Jennifer Kirby as Nurse Valerie Dyer

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner

Max MacMillan as Timothy Turner

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Victoria Yeates as Sister Winifred

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Annabelle Apison as Violet Buckle

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Trevor Cooper as Sergeant Woolf

What will happen in the Call the Midwife Christmas special?

The arrival of Sister Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) at Nonnatus House comes with another surprise – as she brings with her four Chinese orphans.

The child refugees who accompany her had fled China and were found abandoned in Hong Kong. They are being adopted in the UK as part of the World Refugee Project, and their unexpected visit to Poplar brings joy and chaos in equal measure.

As the BBC has revealed, “the Christmas special also sees Trixie return to Poplar just in time to cover for the Sisters as they leave for the Mother House. The Order’s Mother Superior has been taken ill and a new spiritual leader needs to be elected. It soon becomes clear, much to Sister Julienne’s horror, that she is the favoured candidate to take over…”

What will happen in series 8 of Call the Midwife?

Behind the scenes on Call the Midwife series 8: Sixties summertime!Hello all!We just love this pic of Leonie Elliott… Posted by Call the Midwife on Thursday, June 28, 2018

Series eight then moves into the spring of 1964. Anticipation is building for a new royal baby, and community-minded Violet is holding a Teddy Bears’ Picnic and raising funds through a competition on whether the Queen will have a boy or a girl.

With the addition of the two new Sisters and the return of Trixie, Nonnatus House “feels full once more”. But when the midwives are introduced to their new midwifery bags, old Sister Monica Joan becomes distressed as her dementia takes a turn for the worse.

Heidi Thomas said: “It is an immense privilege to be starting work on series eight of Call The Midwife, and we can’t wait to share the events of 1964 with our loyal and passionate audience.

“People often ask me how we can keep coming back year after year, but the answer is simple – we never run out of stories, and we never run out of love.”

Call the Midwife will return for Christmas 2018