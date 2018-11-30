The X Factor 2018 confirms date for live final

16 finalists, seven weeks of live shows, the countless times Louis Tomlinson shouted out “yes lad!”: it all comes down to this, The X Factor final 2018.

This weekend, the last three acts in the competition will battle it out to become the ITV competition’s 15th champ.

So, who will come out on top? And what guest stars will perform? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is The X Factor 2018 Live Final on TV?

The X Factor final weekend airs from 7.30pm Saturday December 1st and from 7.30pm Sunday December 2nd on ITV.

What acts are in the final?

Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee and Anthony Russell are competing for the X Factor crown.

While boys Dalton and Anthony are mentored by former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, Scarlett Lee is the sole remaining member of Simon Cowell’s Girls.

Neither Robbie Williams (who mentored the groups) or wife Ayda Field (The Overs) have any acts left to back this weekend.

What are the contestants singing?

The soundtrack and theme of Saturday and Sunday night hasn’t yet been announced – we’ll update this page as we hear more.

However, if anything like the previous series, it’s likely that contestants will get the chance to repeat their favourite song of the live shows. Which probably means we’ll end up watching Scarlett singing This is Me once again.

What guest stars will be performing?

Expect many famous faces to perform on the show this weekend…

Former X Factor winner James Arthur with Anne Marie (expect them to perform current single Rewrite The Stars, a version of the The Greatest Showman song)

with (expect them to perform current single Rewrite The Stars, a version of the The Greatest Showman song) Ellie Goulding

George Ezra

Nile Rodgers and CHIC

and Take That

The rumours are true… we will return to the @TheXFactor 🎶 pic.twitter.com/2SNXcxaOyR — Take That (@takethat) November 26, 2018

We don’t know yet in what capacity the stars will be singing or whether they’ll be dueting with any of the finalists.

Who are the judges?

Yes, Robbie Williams is set to sit on the panel once again this weekend. Although the head judge missed several weeks of the competition due to his South American tour, he’s once again joining Simon Cowell, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson on the panel.

There’s no word yet whether Williams will perform with Take That (including former judge Gary Barlow) on stage though.