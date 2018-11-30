Accessibility Links

Who should win The X Factor 2018?

Who do YOU think deserves to take the title? Cast your vote now!

X Factor 2018 finalists Anthony Russell, Dalton Harris and Scarlett Lee

It’s been six weeks of shock eliminations, speculator performances, a lot of Greatest Showman covers and, of course, that glorious Dalek audio mess-up. But it’s finally here: The X Factor final 2018.

And only three acts are left in the competition: Anthony Russell, Dalton Harris and Scarlett Lee.

Mentored by One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, Anthony and Dalton sailed into the last weekend of the competition, not once appearing in a sing-off. However, after finding herself in the bottom two in last Sunday’s show, Scarlett needed the help of the judging panel to see her into the final.

But this weekend’s decision isn’t made by Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and Robbie – it’s down to fans alone to choose a worthy winner.

So, who do YOU think deserves that X Factor 2018 crown? Cast your vote for the act you think should take the title…

The X Factor is on 7.30pm Saturday and Sunday, ITV

