Seann Walsh is not doing the Strictly Come Dancing tour

We may be waltzing our way towards the final few weeks of Strictly, but there’s still plenty of action to be had on the dancefloor, with the Strictly tour kicking off shortly after the show closes.

So far, three celebs have been confirmed to keeeeeep dancing, with Stacey Dooley swapping Kevin Clifton for Aljaz Skorjanec, alongside Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, and Dr Ranj and Janette Manrara.

But while the other few names are yet to be confirmed, there is one Strictly contestant who definitely won’t be on the tour – Seann Walsh.

The 32-year-old comedian caused controversy when he was caught kissing his married dance partner Katya Jones after a drunken night out.

When the pictures emerged, Walsh was swiftly dumped by then-girlfriend of three years, Rebecca Humphries, who wrote a scathing Twitter post.

A source told RadioTimes.com, that Seann is definitely not doing the Strictly tour. While he did have a comedy tour booked for next Spring, it’s not clear whether that’s the reason.

Only seven couples get asked to participate each year, our source notes.

Walsh crashed out of the competition in week six, after their Viennese Waltz to Screamin’ Jay Hawkins ‘I Put a Spell on You’ failed to impress the judges, or the audience.

Speaking on Strictly sister show It Takes Two, Walsh said he was “angry” at himself following his exit.

“To be honest with you, that’s the most angry I’ve been afterwards. I knew the dance and I knew I could do it.”

“I started on Saturday thinking we’ve got this, and then I messed it up. I was really angry with myself,” he added.

“Then, I had to get eliminated looking like a man who had fallen through a chimney!”

The remaining acts set to perform on the Strictly tour are TBC.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 7:05pm on BBC One.