What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?
Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week
The Premier League continues this weekend with more televised matches live on Sky Sports and BT Sport.
With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to January 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.
Check below for details on all the matches taking place this weekend, and click here to see the full guide to every Premier League match live on TV this season.
Premier League live on TV this weekend
Friday 30 November 2018
Cardiff City v Wolves – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 1 December 2018
Southampton v Man Utd – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Other matches this Saturday:
Man City v Bournemouth
Leicester City v Watford
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Newcastle Utd v West Ham
Huddersfield v Brighton
Sunday 2 December 2018
Arsenal v Tottenham – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Everton – 4.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Other matches this Sunday:
Chelsea v Fulham