What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

The Premier League continues this weekend with more televised matches live on Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Advertisement

With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to January 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.

Check below for details on all the matches taking place this weekend, and click here to see the full guide to every Premier League match live on TV this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Friday 30 November 2018

Cardiff City v Wolves – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 1 December 2018

Southampton v Man Utd – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Other matches this Saturday:

Man City v Bournemouth

Leicester City v Watford

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Newcastle Utd v West Ham

Huddersfield v Brighton

Sunday 2 December 2018

Arsenal v Tottenham – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Everton – 4.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Other matches this Sunday:

Advertisement

Chelsea v Fulham