How to vote in I’m a Celebrity 2018

How do you vote in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018?

There are three ways you can make your vote known: by phone, mobile or via the I’m a Celeb app.

By phone

You can ring to register your vote to help determine which celebrity does a Bushtucker trial by calling or texting the numbers on the back of each of the campmates’ shirts.

Tonight‘s vote has been announced, with Anne, Emily, Harry, James, Rita and Noel all facing the chop.

To vote to save via landline, call 09020 44 24 or via mobile, text 64424

Then add:

01 for Anne

02 for Emily

04 for Harry

05 for James

09 for Rita

11 for Noel

The person with the least votes will be voted out tonight.

The vote is now closed

How do you vote on the I’m a Celeb app?

The app is back and has been updated with a whole new look this year. You can use it to vote for who you want to face Bushtucker Trials and challenges, who to stay in camp and at the very end who should be crowned Jungle King or Queen.

You can log into the app via Facebook or Twitter. The social media site you most recently logged in with will be used to display your avatar.

Download our free app for the latest from the Jungle and play along with the action. Don't forget to register so you can vote for who stays in Camp! Search 'I'm a Celebrity' in your app store to download now before all the Jungle action begins.https://t.co/QomfOQvmUC pic.twitter.com/U7mlER08bf — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2018

You can see more details about the app here.

How much does a vote cost?

Votes by mobile and phone cost 50p plus any network access charge.

If you download the official app (see above) you can cast your votes for free – you will not be charged for votes within the app or asked to enter any card details.

The vote closes as announced in the show. You can see full T&Cs on the ITV website.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs nightly at 9pm on ITV