Noel Edmonds confirmed as final I’m A Celebrity campmate – and says he’ll retire from TV if he’s voted King of the Jungle

“It actually started as I was filming with Dec earlier in the year and he said ‘Ah you should do the Jungle’. Our 15-year-old son, Harrison, was there at the time and he said ‘it will be brilliant; you have got to do the Jungle’.”

After coming under “considerable pressure” from his son, Edmonds signed up – and has promised to retire from TV should he be crowned the winner of this series.

“I am going to win because I promise the British public if they vote for me, I will retire from television and I will never appear again. There’s a deal that I am striking with the great British public who have supported me over the years – they make me ‘King of the Jungle’ and I will retire and never appear again!”

We’re sure there are many who will baulk at such a threat…

After all, Edmonds is responsible for some of the most iconic shows on British TV – and he’s well aware that very fact might come back to bite him…