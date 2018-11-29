Who is Nick Knowles? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 profile

Relationship status: Single.

Age: 56

Miss most: “My family”

He says: “I’d like to think I will do well under pressure but we will find out. I don’t have any phobias. Anything I have been nervous about in the past, I have gone out and done it, as I don’t like being frightened of things. I am used to physical things and I would sleep on a snooker table if I needed to so that (being in the Jungle) shouldn’t hold too many problems for me.

“The builders on DIY SOS do think I am slightly mad taking on something like this but they are also hugely encouraging.”

About: 56-year-old presenter Nick Knowles admits his friends and family were surprised when he announced he’d take part in I’m A Celebrity. However, he’s keen to make his mark, helping his fellow camp mates with the show’s physical challenges and helping to build useful structures — he’s got plenty of experience, having presented DIY: SOS since 1999.

Over his long career, Knowles has met both Prince William and Prince Harry, but when asked whether he expects the royal family to kick back and watch him on the show, he laughs.