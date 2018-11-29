When will the first contestant be voted out of the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! jungle?

This year’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has been a huge ratings success – and not least due to Holly Willoughby’s star turn filling in for Ant McPartlin.

But it’s also been the tranquility and team spirit of this year’s campmates which has kept viewers coming back for more.

As opposed to the usual fare of cross words and crying, the camp has remained largely harmonious – with everyone supporting The Chase’s Anne Hegerty as she showed her grit in the Bushtucker Trials, Harry Redknapp providing entertainment with his regular little titbits (and passion for jam roly-poly), and just the general existence of wholesome Nick Knowles.

Even the arrival of Noel Edmonds didn’t disrupt the camp’s love-in, with the Deal or No Deal presenter mucking in with everyone else.

The only sniff of an argument we’ve seen so far is Nick telling Noel to get back into camp – a row that lasted approximately three seconds.

But as with every series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, someone’s got to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle – meaning one by one, our campmates will have to pack their rucksacks and head back to civilisation.

When will the first I’m a Celebrity campmate leave the jungle?

ITV is due to confirm the date of the first jungle ‘eviction’ later this week. If this series follows the example of last year, we can expect an elimination towards the end of the week – in 2017, the first campmate, Shappi Khorsandi, was voted out on the second Friday after 13 days in the jungle.

What we do know is that some celebrities will gain immunity via the Immunity Games, a series of challenges which will see teams of campmates led by Nick Knowles, Harry Redknapp and John Barowman going head to head in a series of challenges.

Who will win I’m a Celebrity this year?

With no outright villain this year, it seems anyone could grab the crown for themselves.

Harry Redknapp and Nick Knowles are our current frontrunners – Harry due to his East End charm and humour, and Nick for his all-round sweetness.

But with 11 days left until our grand final, there’s still plenty of time for a shock twist or two…