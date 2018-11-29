The Game of Thrones reunion has been confirmed – here’s how to watch it

The Game of Thrones reunion special is officially happening, and will feature a whole host of original cast members including Ned Stark actor Sean Bean.

Advertisement

Shot in Belfast earlier this year, the special won’t actually air during the final series’ broadcast; instead it will be featured on a new Game of Thrones box set that will package together seasons 1-8.

This means Thrones fans will have to spend a pretty penny to get their hands on the reunion, and will have to wait until 2019 – after the eighth and final season airs – to watch it.

Apart from Bean, it is not known which other cast members will feature, but US TV presenter Conan O’Brien is confirmed to host and it sounds like a lot of the key names will be involved.

Speaking about the special, Bean previously told The Hollywood Reporter: “Conan O’Brien did this thing. It was the last episode, so we all got together.

“It was good! It’s funny with work, you don’t really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world. It’s just like whenever I see old friends or even old drama school friends, it’s just the same, we pick up where we left off last time…

“They decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and [Conan] kind of hosted the evening.”

Advertisement

Game of Thrones season eight will premiere in April 2019. The show airs on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK.