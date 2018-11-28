Madness to perform live on BBC1 for New Year’s Eve 2018

Beloved British ska group Madness are set to headline BBC1’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in London.

Band members Graham ‘Suggs’ McPherson, Lee ‘Kix’ Thompson, Mike ‘Barzo’ Barson, Chrissy ‘Boy’ Foreman, Daniel ‘Woody’ Woodate, Mark ‘Bedders’ Bedford will take to the stage along the Thames to ring in the New Year.

“Hold onto your sofas, your chaise lounges, your couches – NYE and Madness, it’s going to go off like a packet of crackers,” said the band. “What a ding dong ding dong… ”

(Sadly, there will be no dings or dongs as Big Ben is currently in hibernation until 2021 due to a £61m refurbishment.)

The band will collaborate with The Kingdom Choir (who are best known for their performance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May). The ceremony will also feature the traditional New Year’s fireworks display.

A limited number of tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday 30th of November – check here for details. Those unable to attend will be able to watch the whole thing live on BBC1 on 31st December.