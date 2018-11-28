Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Madness to perform live on BBC1 for New Year’s Eve 2018

Madness to perform live on BBC1 for New Year’s Eve 2018

Madness will rock (currently out of use) Big Ben on 31st December

Graham "Suggs" McPherson of the english ska band Madness performing live at GruVillage 105 Music Festival in Grugliasco Turin Italy. (Photo by Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Beloved British ska group Madness are set to headline BBC1’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in London.

Advertisement

Band members Graham ‘Suggs’ McPherson, Lee ‘Kix’ Thompson, Mike ‘Barzo’ Barson, Chrissy ‘Boy’ Foreman, Daniel ‘Woody’ Woodate, Mark ‘Bedders’ Bedford will take to the stage along the Thames to ring in the New Year.

“Hold onto your sofas, your chaise lounges, your couches – NYE and Madness, it’s going to go off like a packet of crackers,” said the band. “What a ding dong ding dong… ”

(Sadly, there will be no dings or dongs as Big Ben is currently in hibernation until 2021 due to a £61m refurbishment.)

The band will collaborate with The Kingdom Choir (who are best known for their performance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May). The ceremony will also feature the traditional New Year’s fireworks display.

Advertisement

A limited number of tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday 30th of November – check here for details. Those unable to attend will be able to watch the whole thing live on BBC1 on 31st December.

Tags

You might like

BBC, TL

What is on TV this Christmas?

Ryan Gosling as Sebastian Wilder, Emma Stone as Mia Dolan (SEAC, JG)

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 19: Actor Sean Bean attends the 2018 Wizard World Comic Con at Pennsylvania Convention Center on May 19, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) TL

Sean Bean joins Second World War BBC1 drama World on Fire

Sharp Objects

The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV