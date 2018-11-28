How Loose Women challenges attitudes to women on TV

Since 1999 Loose Women has been putting female voices to the fore on ITV. But decades after its debut it remains the only dedicated panel show presented by women, for women, on daytime TV.

We headed behind the scenes of the ITV series to catch up with Andrea McLean, Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams to find out why Loose Women has proven such a success and discover what it’s like to be a woman in the TV industry in 2018.

The fearlessly opinionated panelists didn’t hold back and provided us with plenty of food for thought on ageism, sexism and much, much more.

Join us on an exclusive Radio Times Access All Areas journey behind the scenes from 1.30pm on Wednesday 28th November.

Loose Women airs every Monday to Friday at 12.30pm on ITV