Viewers devastated by “heartbreaking” Come Home ending

“But you won?”

“We both lost.”

Those were the heartbreaking words between Greg (Christopher Eccleston) and Marie (Paula Malcomson) after their bitter custody battle in the finale episode of Come Home. The three-parter ended up in a bleak courtroom where runaway mum Marie fought for access to her daughters, while Greg faced losing the kids he’d been protecting and raising all on his own.

It was a hard thing to watch – but viewers were impressed by the ending, even if it left them sobbing…

That powerful final scene left viewers reeling, as Marie offered an olive branch to Greg.

Despite being awarded custody she recognised his heartache and his relationship with the kids, offering to split Laura and Molly’s time with him. It was a moment when they both looked back on their family life together and the wreckage of their marriage.

"But you won." "We both lost." "How did we get here?" "I don't know." So much conveyed in so few words at the end of #ComeHome @BBCOne – Christopher Ecclestone and Paula Malcolmson both brilliant. — Rhian Price 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MsRhianP) April 10, 2018

“No winners, just losers” How satisfying to see a BBC drama do it so right. #comehome — Vicki Martel (@0RainbowAngel0) April 10, 2018

So, they were all broken in the end. So sad but what a fantastic drama #ComeHome was. And made in Belfast too ❤️ — Leesa Harker (@Leesaharker) April 10, 2018

Cursed Child writer Jack Thorne was extremely impressed:

#Comehome was a difficult, dangerous masterclass by @dannybrocklehur – a delve into a destructive world of mental health, marriage and parenthood. Beautiful delicate performances and great direction too. Loved it. — Jack Thorne (@jackthorne) April 10, 2018

Of course, some people were disappointed in the drama: furious at the characters for the choices they made – and the way they justified their actions.

I'm LIVID that they're trying to pin her abhorrent and selfish behaviour on having post natal depression or having any other kind of mental health issues, it's just insulting. #ComeHome — Marcela Ciccone (@1deaftranslator) April 10, 2018

#comehome Marie is a selfish deluded bitch who doesn't appreciate her kids. Greg is a spineless desperate weak pathetic sap and a liar. Brenna is a manipulative cheap desperate skank looking for her next meal ticket. Those poor poor kids 😒 — The other me (@lalavie444) April 10, 2018

I'm trying really hard but I can't muster any sympathy for a mum who leaves her kids to drink and shag around and please don't blame post natal depression as it's an insult for the women who suffered from it and came through the other side #ComeHome — Marcela Ciccone (@1deaftranslator) April 3, 2018

But, as others pointed out, isn’t that actually the point?

People slagging #ComeHome because the people in it were "weak" and the ending wasn't tied up in a pretty bow. Welcome to life. (And bravo to the cast – not least the young 'uns. All excellent). — Neil Farrington (@Neilfarrington) April 10, 2018

#ComeHome was a really watchable series and quite poignant how accidentally self destructive humans can be to the detriment of everything we hold dear — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) April 10, 2018

In fact, many viewers were left in tears by the “moving” and “heartbreaking” conclusion:

#comehome absolutely amazing. Had me in tears at the end. Life changes so much with marriage and kids. Sometimes they change you too much. Well done Christopher Ecclestone another sublime dramatic performance — Janine Baizley (@BaizleyJanine) April 10, 2018

#ComeHome on #BBC1 last night was so moving. Pitch perfect, full of nuance – as she said "there are no winners". Terrific script writing – someone else might have taken sides – it was human and heartbreaking and totally believable. Hurrah. — Rosemary Dun (@rosemarydun) April 11, 2018

#ComeHome by @dannybrocklehur & @RedProductionCo was superb. That montage of simple family life at the end was a proper heart breaker. Probably doing myself out of work but I wish there was more stuff on telly set in Northern Ireland. — Tony Maudsley (@TonyMaudsley1) April 10, 2018

