Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. First celebrities announced for Strictly Come Dancing live tour

First celebrities announced for Strictly Come Dancing live tour

All four main Strictly judges will appear together on tour for the first time – alongside Stacey, Joe and Dr Ranj

Strictly Live Tour, BBC

Can’t get enough of Strictly Come Dancing this year? Dreading the moment it’s off our screens for another year?

Advertisement

Never fear, as the first celebrities on the Strictly tour have been announced. Fan favourites Stacey Dooley, Joe Sugg and Dr Ranj Singh will all be performing  — and tickets to see them are on sale now.

Stacey will be partnered with professional Aljaz Skorjanec (who danced with Kate Silverton this series) rather than Kevin Clifton, but both Joe and Dr Ranj will be reunited with their series dance partners, Dianne Buswell and Janette Manrara.

The tour will be hosted by former Strictly 2016 champion Ore Oduba, and will be judged by Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas, making it the first time ever that all four judges have participated in the UK tour.

Tickets range from £35-65 and can be booked here

The tour will take place in 29 different arenas across the country in January and February 2019, finishing with four shows at the O2 Arena in London on 9th and 10th February.

Advertisement

Ballas, who will be making her debut on the tour alongside her Strictly colleagues, said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Darcey, Bruno and Craig on the Strictly live tour judging panel. I’ve heard so much about the amazing audiences at the arena shows and can’t wait to get the show on the road in January!”

Buy tickets to Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Live Tour, BBC
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BBC, TL

What is on TV this Christmas?

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 24/11/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***LIVE SHOW*** Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy TL

Strictly viewers weren’t happy with judges’ “rude”, “disrespectful” comments about one couple

17109819-low_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Ninth celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing following Lindy-Hop-A-Thon confusion

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 09/12/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - TX: n/a - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, SATURDAY 9TH DECEMBER, 2017* Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Father Christmas, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy (BBC, TL)

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 Christmas special on TV?