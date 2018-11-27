Joe Swash had a cockroach stuck in his ear for two days after I’m a Celeb trial

Just when we thought I’m a Celebrity couldn’t gross us out any more…

Joe Swash has revealed that he had a cockroach stuck inside his ear for two days following Sunday night’s bushtucker trial.

The I’m a Celebrity alumnus and Extra Camp host took part in Catch A Falling Star, which saw Swash team up with fellow EastEnders’ star Dean Gaffney inside a perspex box filled with creepy crawlies, and suspended 20ft in the air.

The pair failed to match Noel Edmonds and Nick Knowles’ score — but that wasn’t the only source of discomfort for Swash.

He’s since revealed that a cockroach wriggled up inside his ear — and despite an initial visit to the hospital, he had to take another trip to a specialist before the pesky bug was finally removed.

“Hopefully today’s the day I get rid of my little squatter who’s been in my ear for two days,” he wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday. “Let’s keep our fingers crossed because my ear is starting to stink.”

He then posted an image of the cockroach, alongside the caption: “So this was the little f***er that was in my ear for two days!”

Swash had previously spoken about the cockroach during Monday night’s Extra Camp, telling viewers: “It’s not out. I’ve got a cockroach in my ear, it’s been there two days, it’s squatting.”

He then encouraged guest Sam Thompson to sniff his ear. “You can smell it dying in my ear,” Swash said. “But don’t worry though, it’s coming out today. I’ll bring him in so you can all see it.”

Odds are he’ll bring the bug in on Tuesday night’s show — although we think we could do without the close-up, to be honest…