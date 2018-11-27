I’m a Celebrity viewers are divided as Anne gets voted to do ANOTHER Bushtucker Trial

Anne Hegerty has been selected by the public for Wednesday night’s Bushtucker Trial, making it her third trial of the series so far — and I’m a Celebrity viewers are divided over whether she should have to endure another so soon.

Known as fierce quiz master ‘The Governess’ on The Chase, Anne has been praised for opening up about her Asperger’s syndrome during her time in the jungle – and the bravery with which she has approached her Bushtucker Trials. On Monday night she managed to down a pint of liquidised fish eyes in 12 seconds as part of the show’s annual live trial.

However, some viewers believe that Anne deserves a bit of a break.

“It makes me quite angry when people vote for Anne to do a bushtucker trial,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Ngl its makes me quite angry when people vote for Anne to do a bushtucker trail 😫 #ImACeleb — Annie// James Arthur read my pinned please? x (@lovingrichardsx) November 27, 2018

“Can people please show some sympathy towards Anne Hegerty, instead of voting her for a Bushtucker Trial? Who wants to watch a 60 year old autistic woman struggle with bugs and insects?,” another I’m a Celeb fan tweeted.

Also: can people please show some sympathy towards Anne Hegerty, instead of voting her for a Bushtucker Trial? Who wants to watch a 60 year old autistic woman struggle with bugs and insects? #ImACeleb — Sean the Mondasian Cyberman (@WhoPotterVian) November 26, 2018

Good evening to everybody – except whoever voted for Anne to do the trial #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TpSOr4yfgI — Megan Louise (@MLouise_xo) November 26, 2018

types of people to avoid: •negative people

•people who use you

•people who voted for anne on #imaceleb — louis (@saygnngo) November 26, 2018

“I love Anne Hegerty so much, as someone who works with adults with autism its hard to see her go through all this BS she has been getting,” said @TylerPhilipCox.

I love @anne_hegerty so much, as someone who works with adults with autism its so hard to see her go through all this BS she has been getting. It makes me so mad that people do NOT understand autism. She is trying her hardest ffs. Let her be. #ImACeleb — Tyler Cox (@TylerPhillipCox) November 26, 2018

and yes, she says get me out of here but unlike previously with celebs just saying it bc they’re a lil scared, anne says it bc she goes into sensory overload so it’s safer for her to remove herself instead of finishing but y’know act like she’s selfish 🙄#imaceleb — 🦄 (@ZAMOLACHKI) November 26, 2018

However, the conversation on Twitter hasn’t been entirely one-sided. “Anne’s on I’m a Celeb,” one fan tweeted, “a show where they do trials? And people are annoyed she’s having to do a trial??”

Anne’s on I’m a Celeb, A show where they do trials? And people are annoyed she’s having to do a trial???? #imaceleb — Megs (@Megs_Clarkie) November 26, 2018

While another added: “I feel really guilty for voting for Anne to do the bushtucker trial but equally ‘Anne is exempt from this one on medical grounds’ nearly ended up the show’s new catchphrase,” Alex Smith wrote on Twitter.

I feel really guilty for voting for Anne to do the bushtucker trial but equally 'Anne is exempt from this one on medical grounds' nearly ended up the show's new catchphrase #imaceleb — Alex Smith (@alexofthesmith) November 26, 2018

*tells the camp there’s a new bushtucker trial* Holly’s brain:

DON’T SAY IT

DON’T SAY IT

DON’T SAY IT

DON’T SAY IT

DON’T SAY IT

DON’T SAY IT

DON’T SAY IT

DON’T SAY IT

DON’T SAY IT

DON’T SAY IT Holly: And Anne is ruled out on medical grounds #imaceleb — nicole (@naivebws) November 24, 2018

Question is how many Bushtucker Trials will Anne Hegarty be ruled out of on medical grounds…. #ImACeleb — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Steve Roberts🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@SteHolywell) November 18, 2018

Is Anne being unfairly singled out by the public — or is this another chance for her to prove her hidden grit?