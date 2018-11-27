Doctor Who fans are OBSESSED with Jodie Whittaker’s Tom Baker-style scarf for the New Year’s special

A new teaser photo for Doctor Who’s New Year Day special has materialised – and it’s gone done very well with fans.

Presented with a picture of Jodie Whittaker standing in front of a fireworks display, Whovians are rejoicing about a new addition to The Doctor’s outfit: a multi-coloured scarf, one seemingly straight out the wardrobe of Tom Baker’s Doctor.

nice scarf there Doctor pic.twitter.com/3w6476v9mz — vinusoma (@vinusoma) November 27, 2018

And the scarf has gained approval with one area of the fandom in particular…

This has gay energy https://t.co/oH4QaZaebQ — H (@iHarrydis) November 27, 2018

This scarf is incredibly gay and I want one immediately. https://t.co/OX445uJMI5 — 🎶tunebomb🎶 (@tuneb0mb) November 27, 2018

The photo was also released with a few new details about the special, which we now know will see The Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz returning home to battle a “terrifying evil” from “the centuries of Earth’s history”.

Not only is this intriguing, but confirms that all companions will survive the current series.

the fact that this tweet suggests that the doctor (as well as ryan, graham and yaz) returns HOME in the new years special, means the only reasonable conclusion that we can make is that the doctor has decided to live the domestic life and return home with yaz. in this essay i will https://t.co/hKqL61fsCO — emovitch 🙂 (@thirTEAnatyazs) November 27, 2018

And if you needed any more convincing, the BBC has also unveiled a preview picture of the episode, which sees the gang examining some bones.

We would say that’s an ominous sign for the episode to come, but ultimately it’s just given us another angle of that scarf in its full glory.

