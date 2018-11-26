The Voice UK coaches form a supergroup in trailer for 2019 series

With word being that The Voice UK could be heading back to screens this January, ITV have unveiled the first trailer for the competition featuring returning judges coaches Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Olly Murs.

The new teaser features the fab four playing Eurythmics’ hit Sweet Dreams, with presenter Emma Willis at the controls of the sound desk. Tom Jones is on drums, Jennifer Hudson keyboard, Murs bass and will.i.am on keytar.

Unfortunately, the band are missing a key member: a singer. And although Murs is keen to belt out a few lines, will.i.am and Hudson both signal to him to hold back – hopefully because he wants somebody from the crowd to step up (you know, your classic gig setup) and because Will just really doesn’t want Murs to sing full stop.

With any luck, they’ll find a singer when the show returns in January. But it won’t be you unless you’ve already applied – although the trailer advertises a “Singer Wanted”, applications for the 2019 show closed in July.

The Voice UK returns to ITV January 2019