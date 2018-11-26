Strictly viewers weren’t happy with judges’ “rude”, “disrespectful” comments about one couple

After another ballroom showdown this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing had to wave goodbye to a ninth celebrity, this time Graeme Swann and his partner Oti Mabuse.

However, viewers at home were irked by the judges’ remarks on Sunday’s show after the cricket star’s dance-off against Ashley Roberts.

As he voted to send Graeme home, Bruno Tonioli said: “No disrespect but it’s evident. Overall much much stronger on every level, come on, it’s Ashley. Ashley and Pasha.”

Craig Revel Horwood – who voted to save Ashley alongside the rest of the panel – said: “For me, it’s a no-brainer and the couple I’d like to save: Ashley and Pasha.”

Many fans felt the remarks were “rude” and “disrespectful”, especially since Ashley had more dance experience thanks to her pop career.

You didn't have to be so mean, Bruno. Yes, it's obvious that a professionally trained dancer with years of experience would be technically better than an enthusiastic amateur, but is that the point and spirit of #Strictly? — Lorelei King (@LoreleiKing) November 25, 2018

Judges were so rude to in the dance off! Especially Bruno , totally uncalled for & very unprofessional and disrespectful, poor Graeme! This is good old friendly Strictly, Not Xfactor #Strictly — JAMΞS (@LightFuryDoctor) November 25, 2018

Always liked @BrunoTonioli but this evening he’s gone down ⬇️ in my estimations. I thought they were there to give constructive criticism not to be blatantly rude. Very disappointed. Viewers have more respect for Graeme as he was a novice. That’s what it’s about #Strictly — ali crocker ⚽️🔴⚪️ (@allssfc72) November 25, 2018

I'm sorry, but what Bruno said was completely uncalled for. Grahame was completely new to dance. Ashley is a professional! 😑😒 The show is meant to be about learning how to dance. #Strictly. — Emily (@Ems_Mitchell) November 25, 2018

There was a time when graham would’ve made the final and professional dancers were not part of the celeb line up. Wonderful to see Graham and Oti so gracious after Craig and Bruno so unnecessarily rude. Graham is indeed the spirit of #Strictly — Arlene Jackson (@ArleneJ96941558) November 25, 2018

Fortunately, Graeme took the comments in his stride, joking after his elimination: “Secretly I’ve had 25 years of ballroom experience but I kept that to myself! No, I was a novice coming into this.”

He added: “I’ve just had the best of times I’ve had the worst of times, it’s been very hard missing the kids and the wife. Blackpool I will never forget, this whole experience I will never forget and Oti I will never forget you, you absolute hero.

“To be honest let’s face it when you get down to the nitty-gritty of this competition, I was on borrowed time – unless I learnt to fly or something I wasn’t going to past here.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 7:05pm on Saturday on BBC1