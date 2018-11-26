John Barrowman’s been doing jungle training ahead of I’m A Celebrity 2018

He’s fought off aliens and demons from distant galaxies in Doctor Who and Torchwood but John Barrowman’s a relative newcomer to the jungle so he’s been doing plenty of prep for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2018.

The actor is one of a whole host of stars who’ll be competing to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle on the ITV series and it seems as though he’s fully prepared to commit to the challenge.

Barrowman’s been doing a spot of zip-lining ahead of his arrival into the camp and – if the video evidence is anything to go by – he shouldn’t have too much trouble with Bushtucker Trials involving heights.

Jungle training 101! John testing the ropes ( quite literally!) on the Gold Coast days before entering camp. Help us #keepjohninthejungle by watching @imacelebrity with #teambarrowman this SUNDAY at 9pm on @ITV #imacelebrity – Team JB pic.twitter.com/Fzrz9HeoCP — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) November 16, 2018

“My fans will freak out,” Barrowman said ahead of entering the jungle. “I think they will be surprised, but I have known for quite a while and I am both excited and nervous now.”

His parents, Marion and John Sr, are heading out to support him – and they took the time to film a quick message for him before their flight.

“Were really excited about John going into the jungle in Australia,” John Sr said in the clip. “And, it’s going to be a great time for us because we’re flying out there to be a big part of the party, and to celebrate the winner who comes out of the jungle intact…”

Turning to his wife, he added: “Marion, we hope it’s him, don’t we?”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here returns to ITV on Sunday November 18th, with Holly Willoughby stepping in for usual presenter Ant McPartlin, who extended his leave of absence into next year.