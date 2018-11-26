Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. John Barrowman’s been doing jungle training ahead of I’m A Celebrity 2018

John Barrowman’s been doing jungle training ahead of I’m A Celebrity 2018

The Doctor Who and Torchwood star is doing some serious jungle prep

John Barrowman I'm A Celeb portrait

He’s fought off aliens and demons from distant galaxies in Doctor Who and Torchwood but John Barrowman’s a relative newcomer to the jungle so he’s been doing plenty of prep for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2018.

Advertisement

The actor is one of a whole host of stars who’ll be competing to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle on the ITV series and it seems as though he’s fully prepared to commit to the challenge.

Barrowman’s been doing a spot of zip-lining ahead of his arrival into the camp and – if the video evidence is anything to go by – he shouldn’t have too much trouble with Bushtucker Trials involving heights.

“My fans will freak out,” Barrowman said ahead of entering the jungle. “I think they will be surprised, but I have known for quite a while and I am both excited and nervous now.”

His parents, Marion and John Sr, are heading out to support him – and they took the time to film a quick message for him before their flight.

“Were really excited about John going into the jungle in Australia,” John Sr said in the clip. “And, it’s going to be a great time for us because we’re flying out there to be a big part of the party, and to celebrate the winner who comes out of the jungle intact…”

Turning to his wife, he added: “Marion, we hope it’s him, don’t we?”

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here returns to ITV on Sunday November 18th, with Holly Willoughby stepping in for usual presenter Ant McPartlin, who extended his leave of absence into next year.

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Sair Khan, Getty
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I'm a Celebrity 2018 Who's going into the jungle?

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly in I'ma Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Jungle telegraph Hol and Dec send first I'm a Celebrity message

Danny Dyer, Getty, SL

Danny Dyer to host Have I Got News For You

imagenotavailable1

The Bletchley Circle series 2 confirmed