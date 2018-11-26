Accessibility Links

Doctor Who fans LOVED Alan Cumming’s very extra performance as King James I

Whovians are calling for a Cumming comeback after his turn as a campy king

Latest Doctor Who story The WitchFinders may have featured mud zombie aliens in 17th century Lancashire and Bradley Walsh wearing a towering beaver hat, but it was another star that stole the show: Alan Cumming.

Making a guest appearance as King James I, The Good Wife actor played a fantastically flamboyant version of the royal, bellowing out lines such as “You may prostrate yourselves before me!” in an unapologetically over-the-top voice.

And his campy characterisation completely won over fans…

In fact, many are now calling for a return to Cumming’s reign on Who…

And on every other show, for that matter…

Unfortunately, King James and Cumming won’t feature in the next Who outing. Mysteriously named It Takes You Away, it’s set to see The Doctor and co materialise in a creepy Norwegian wood.

It’s there that they come across a boarded-up cottage, a girl named Hanne in need of their help – and a monster lurking in the trees.

Doctor Who continues at 6:30pm on Sunday on BBC1

All about Doctor Who

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

