Dave channel to drop adverts to air male depression awareness film

Comedy channel Dave will be dropping its adverts in a slot at 9:09pm this evening (Monday 26th November) to launch its year-long campaign aiming to tackle male depression and suicide.

Advertisement

Having partnered with charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), Dave – which reaches 19 million people per month, and has a 60% male viewership – will scrap its adverts in favour of a four-minute film voiced by Taskmaster star James Acaster encouraging its viewers to speak to friends who may be suffering.

In addition to the ad takeover, the ‘Be the mate you’d want’ campaign will feature print adverts and billboards, as well as being promoted on social media.

Dave will also have more on-air promos, a podcast and a comedy produced in line with the campaign.

CALM CEO Simon Gunning explained, “Suicide is a problem that affects everyone, so CALM aims to work with the whole of society on campaigns that change culture and encourage help-seeking behaviour.

“Dave and CALM’s ‘Be the mate you’d want’ campaign will help to promote a positive proactive and empathetic approach when it comes to mental health. One of the fundamental issues is that, when men are finding things tough or struggling with their mental health, they still face social stigma, so we hope the campaign will create a positive environment where men can feel comfortable opening up to and supporting their mates.”

Dave’s Channel Director Luke Hales added, “Research has highlighted that millions of men experience loneliness, but suffer in silence. This campaign is our small gesture for anyone who may be going through a tough time. We hope it will encourage people to reach out to friends who need a reminder that someone is thinking of them and someone cares.”

Anyone affected by the topics raised in this article can call Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) on 0800 58 58 58

Advertisement

Other organisations offering support include Samaritans on 116 123 and Mind on 0300 123 3393