What is on TV this Christmas?

Push aside your turkey and crackers, we all know Christmas is about one thing only: TV. And the best TV too, whether you’re looking for drama, entertainment, comedy or even a spot of sci-fi.

So, what presents have we got waiting for us on screen this year? Here’s everything we know so far, with new shows, dates and times to be added as they’re announced…

Drama

Who’s in the Doctor Who special’s cast?

Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

What will happen in the Doctor Who Christmas special?

Following on from Jodie Whittaker’s first series of adventures across time and space, Whovians can expect an additional story in the form of a Christmas New Year’s day special

When can I watch it and on what channel?

Expect the episode to air on BBC1 on New Year’s Day 2019.

Who’s in The ABC Murders cast?

John Malkovich, Rupert Grint, Tara Fitzgerald, Andrew Buchan and Jack Farthing

What will happen in The ABC Murders?

Nothing says Christmas like watching a horrific murder being solved on TV, with the BBC serving up this classic Hercule Poirot story.

Not only can we expect an intriguing plot from this three-part Agatha Christie adaptation, but an all-star cast too: Hollywood legend John Malkovich will play the super sleuth and Rupert Grint the role of Inspector Crome.

When can I watch it and on what channel?

Expect the drama to air on BBC1 at some point over the Christmas period.

The Midnight Gang

Filming has begun on the TV adaptation of my children’s book ‘The Midnight Gang’. I play the headmaster. It will be on @BBCOne at Christmas. pic.twitter.com/pB0vGQS3BK — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) September 25, 2018

Who’s in The Midnight Gang cast?

David Walliams, with more names to follow…

What will happen in The Midnight Gang?

Good news if you enjoyed last Christmas’ Grandpa’s Great Escape: the BBC are adapting another hit children’s book from comedian David Walliams. The Midnight Gang follows the story of a gang of children at Lord Funt Hospital on the quest for adventure as their fellow patients sleep.

When can I watch it and on what channel?

Expect this to air on BBC1 at some point over the Christmas period.

Call the Midwife

Who’s in the Call the Midwife Christmas cast?

Miriam Margoyles joins regulars Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Helen George (Trixie), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), Victoria Yeates (Sister Winifred), Jennifer Kirby (Valerie), Leonie Elliott (Lucille) and Stephen McGann (Dr Turner).

What’s will happen in the Call the Midwife Christmas special?

The now-traditional special of the midwifery drama welcomes Miriam Margoyles as Sister Mildred, a forthright nun who arrives at Nonnatus House with her hands full with four Chinese orphan refugees. As the BBC say, “these unexpected visitors cause joy and chaos in equal measure”.

When is it on TV?

The past Call the Midwife specials have been aired on Christmas Day on BBC1 and there’s no reason to think why this episode would be any different.

Other dramas you can expect this Christmas…

