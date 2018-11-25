All the acts in the X Factor 2018 live shows: Girls, Boys, Groups and Overs

Eight acts will leave the Judges’ Houses with only tears and a comforting hug from presenter Dermot O’Leary, but the remaining 16 will progress to the final stage of The X Factor: the live shows.

The judges – Simon Cowell (who mentors The Girls), Louis Tomlinson (The Boys), Ayda Field (The Overs) and Robbie Williams (The Groups) – will take through four acts each, all of whom will be competing to become the show’s 2018 champion.

Here is a full list of the 16 confirmed acts who have made it through to The X Factor live shows 2018…

Girls – mentored by Simon Cowell

Bella Penfold – ELIMINATED WEEK 5

Molly Scott – ELIMINATED WEEK 3

Shan – ELIMINATED WEEK 5

The Groups – mentored by Robbie Williams/Nile Rodgers

LMA Choir – ELIMINATED WEEK 2

Misunderstood – ELIMINATED WEEK 4

United Vibe – ELIMINATED WEEK 3

The Boys – mentored by Louis Tomlinson

Armstrong Martins – ELIMINATED WEEK 1

The Overs – mentored by Ayda Field

Janice Robinson – ELIMINATED WEEK 2

Olatunji Yearwood – ELIMINATED WEEK 1