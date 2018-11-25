Who is Karen Clifton? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professional dancer guide

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals: Karen Clifton

Age: 36

From: Venezuela

Twitter: @karen_hauer

Instagram: karencliftonofficial

Strictly wins: 0. After six years of Strictly, Karen has barely inched close to the Glitterball trophy. The best she did was when she placed fourth with Mark Wright in 2014.

Which Strictly celebrity is Karen paired with this year?

Actor Charles Venn.

Who is Karen Clifton?

2018 marks Karen’s seventh year as a Strictly senorita, and she’s had something of a mixed fortune with her dance partners over the years.

Although making it to fourth place with Mark Wright in 2014 was a highlight, perhaps less so was finishing 10th place with Dave Myers in 2013.

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine and former Westlife singer Nicky Byrne also partnered Karen, and in 2016 her celebrity dancer was Will Young.

Although there were high hopes for the pair to go far in the competition, Will announced he was quitting the show owing to “personal reasons” after three weeks.

Last year Karen partnered with Simon Rimmer.

Karen will be returning for Strictly 2018 despite splitting from partner and fellow Strictly pro Kevin in March 2018.

Karen was born in Valencia, Venezuela and took up dancing after moving to New York when she was just eight-years-old. Soon after she won a scholarship to the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance where she studied African, contemporary and ballet before moving on to ballroom and Latin at 19.

Since then she’s worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, and has won some of the biggest dancing awards out there: she was declared World Mambo Champion in 2008 and Professional American Rhythm Rising Star Champion in 2009.