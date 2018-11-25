Who is James McVey? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 profile

I’m a Celebrity 2018 contestants: James McVey

Age: 25

Famous for: being the guitarist in The Vamps.

Phobias? He says he’s scared of spiders, but he’s “fine about the trials”…. We’ll see about that.

Who is James McVey’s girlfriend? Kirstie Brittain. She’s a London-based student and model. McVey says he’ll miss her most of all, along with his home comforts.

He says: “I want to do something that puts me outside of my comfort zone. I am so much more nervous about this than I would be going on stage to perform a gig.”

He also added that his dream campmate is David Attenborough, as “it would be cool to be with him and listen to all his stories”. Sadly, the 92-year-old will not be taking part in the 2018 series of I’m A Celeb. Perhaps he’s waiting on Ant’s return next year…

Biography: The Vamps star’s origin story is very much one of its era, with most of it taking place online. The Bournemouth-born musician formed the pop group in 2011, at the age of 18, after discovering lead singer Bradley Simpson on YouTube. They then met drummer Tristan Evans via Facebook, before getting connected with bassist Connor Ball through a mutual friend.

After uploading their first song Wild Heart to YouTube in 2013, the band found fame quickly. The song peaked at no.2 in the UK chart in 2014. Their debut album, Meet The Vamps, also charted at no.2. But the real story of their success remains online, where they rack up millions of views on each video, and have a direct line to their young fanbase through millions of social media followers.