I’m a Celebrity: who’s been nominated for the Bushtucker Trial?

The return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! means only one thing: watching celebrities humiliate themselves in exchange for food in the infamous Bushtucker Trials.

Advertisement

But who’s been nominated for the latest challenge? And who’s faced which trials in the past? Read on to find out…

Bushtucker Trial 7: Catch a Falling Star

Nominated celebs: Noel Edmonds, Nick Knowles

Stars won: 5/11

Bushtucker Trial 6: Nero to Zero

Nominated celebs: Noel Edmonds, Harry Redknapp

Stars won: 11/11

Oh how the mighty have fallen! Noel and Harry will be facing tomorrow's Trial. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Li4TkqQ2MY — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 23, 2018

After being exempt from challenges for a while, Noel and Harry are about to be forced into one described as “the grossest thing we’ve ever done” by the I’m a Celeb team.

As revealed on Extra Camp, the challenge will see the pair squeezing fish blood out of fish eyes with their teeth into a goblet then….you guessed it…downing the cup of fish blood.

#EXTRACAMP EXCLUSIVE: Here's a little taste of what's to come for Noel and Harry tomorrow… 🤢 pic.twitter.com/tX2ywFGFEL — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 23, 2018

How the mighty have fallen.

Bushtucker Trial 5: Drown and Out

Nominated celebs: Rita Simons, Malique Thompson-Dwyer , John Barrowman, Emily Atack

Stars won: N/A

Rita and Malique took on John and Emily in this water-based challenge, which saw the two duos trying to flush their opposing team out by finding keys, which opened locks, which turned on pipes in each others’ tanks.

Despite nerves, Rita and the diving master Malique managed to turn on the pipes quickest, so John and Emily (who, to be fair, mostly just had to stay still to avoid all the critters in the water) were forced out of the tank first.

Victory for Rita and Malique! New members of the Emperor’s inner circle.

Bushtucker Trial 4: Gladiators trial — Unleash The Beast

Nominated celebs: Fleur East, Nick Knowles, Sair Khan, James McVey

Stars won: 4/4

Trial Tease: The fate of our Campmates now lies in the hands of a new Camp leader. All hail Noel Edmonds! 👑 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/OnUge0JQEC — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2018

Noel Edmonds has finally arrived in the jungle — and while we’ve yet to see a trial named Meal or No Meal – or even a Noel’s Mouse Party – we did see the celebs battling it out as gladiators, their fate in ‘Emperor’ Noel’s hands.

First up were Sair and Fleur (handpicked by Noel and his ‘Assistant Emperor’ Harry Redknapp) who won two stars by moving their stars down a bolt. With their tongues. While trapped in a cage filled with biting green ants.

Master of critters — aka Nick Knowles — and James then retrieved an extra two stars by untying knots as quickly as possible while trying to ignore the spiders, scorpions, crickets, mealworms and cockroaches tipped all over them.

Bushtucker Trial 3: Scary Rose Trial

You voted for @JohnBarrowman to take on the Scary Rose! See if he swims to victory tomorrow night at 9pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/yoOSjC8I9J — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2018

Nominated celeb: John Barrowman

Stars won: 10

In his first trial of the series, Barrowman collected an impressive 10 stars from the depths of a submerged shipwreck filled with large eels, mud crabs and water dragons.

And don’t worry if you don’t know what a water dragon is – host Holly Willoughby didn’t have a clue either. Fortunately, Dec was quick on hand with an explanation of this mysterious animal: “They’re like dragons. But in water.” We think David Attenborough can rest easy.

Bushtucker Trial 2: Monstrous Monoliths

Your votes mean @anne_hegerty will be taking on tomorrow's Monstrous Monoliths Trial! Join us at 9pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV to see how she gets on. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/OzCfdYl3Id — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2018

Nominated celeb: Anne Hegerty

Stars won: 2

The Chase star Anne Hegerty, also known as The Governess, tackled the Monstrous Monoliths trial and claimed two meals for Snake Rock. With cockroaches, mealworms, grasshoppers, fish guts and slime dumped on her, she called time on the challenge, shouting “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!”

Dec hailed her for her guts in facing her fears. Not literal guts, mind – she’s had more than enough of those.

Bushtucker Trial 1: Viper Pit

Nominated celeb: Emily Atack

Stars won: 9

Inbetweeners star Emily Atack was the first chosen to take on a Bushtucker Trial, presumably thanks to her hysterical reaction to skydiving. Her challenge? The dreaded Viper Pit…

“What’s a viper?” Atack asked before the trial – and it’s fair to say that after being in a pit writhing with them, she was very familiar with the snake indeed.

Atack whimpered and squealed her way through the challenge and came out covered in “snake juice” – but it was all worth it in the end as she got to feed the camp at Snake Rock and was upgraded to Croc Creek.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is at 9pm on ITV every night