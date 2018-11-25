Who is Faye Tozer? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant and Steps singer

Steps singer Faye Tozer will be hoping to avoid a Tragedy as she competes in Strictly Come Dancing 2018 to win the glitterball trophy.

“Being on Strictly is literally a dream come true!” said Tozer. “It’s everything my nine-year-old self ever wanted from showbiz and I’m going to relish every moment!”

Pop band Steps was formed in 1997 and went on to release over 17 singles and four studio albums, selling over 20 million records.

When asked how she would respond to criticism that she’s already had dance experience as a pop star, Tozer responded: “I think you’ll find a few of us have. It’s what makes it an interesting competition. Even though I have got some experience, I don’t have any ballroom experience, so I’m really excited to get my teeth into that.”

Tozer has also had stints as a TV presenter on the Pepsi Chart Show, SMTV, the Disney Channel’s Kid’s awards, Entertainment Today and the BBC Kids Proms in the Park.

After Steps split in 2001 Tozer collaborated with Russell Watson on Top 10 hit Someone Like You, and launched her stage career in 2004 with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tell Me On A Sunday.

Tozer, of course, is no stranger to the Strictly studios, having performed with Steps on the show last year as part of their 20th anniversary reunion tour.

The singer said she is excited for the “feathers, crystals [and] the huge hair and make-up” – but that she won’t be dancing to any Steps songs.

“I’d get confused then because there is already a routine so that would throw me off,” she said.

Who is Faye Tozer’s professional partner?

She is paired up with Giovanni Pernice.

Weekly score

Week One: 29 (7,8,7,7)

Week Two: 31 (8, 8, 7, 8)

Week Three: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Week Four: 33 (8,9,8,8)

Week Five: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

Week Six: 39 (9,10,10,10)

Week Seven: 38 (9,10,9,10)

Week Eight: 36 (9,9,8,10)

Week Nine: 38 (9,9,10,10)

Week Ten: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10) + 6 (Lindy Hop) = 45

Who is Faye Tozer? Key facts:

Age: 42

Job: Singer

Instagram: fayetozersmith

Twitter: @Faye_Tozer