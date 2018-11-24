The X Factor 2018: Everything you need to know about Former Pop Idol star Danny Tetley

Like most series of The X Factor, 2018 is set to treat us to plenty familiar faces, with Danny Tetley auditioning for the judges in the very first episode.

You know, Danny Tetley? The 37-year-old Benidorm singer? The one originally from Bradford, Yorkshire? That’s right, the Danny Tetley who made it to the final 50 of the first ever Pop Idol in 2001.

On the odd chance you don’t remember his time on the show 17 years ago, here’s what happened: Danny ­– who was born with a cleft palate ­– initially impressed the judges with his rendition of Anastacia’s I’m Outta Love, a performance which even included a somersault.

Sadly, 2001 being a lifetime away (or over half a lifetime away for 26-year-old judge Louis Tomlinson) there isn’t a video of Danny’s first audition available. But we can see him back in action the following year when he auditioned for Popstars: The Rivals (the show that gave us Girls Aloud and former X Factor judge Cheryl).

However, this tryout was less successful than his Pop Idol audition, with judge Geri Halliwell saying he had plenty of talent, but that he “wasn’t right for a pop band”. Read into that what you will.

Despite being rejected from the two talent shows, Danny became a professional singer and teacher, even going on to cameo in ITV comedy Benidorm in 2017.

Best singer in Benidorm must see if you go over @DannyTetleystar pic.twitter.com/SsUU8AuEBU — Dill Clarke (@dill69uk) May 4, 2017

His X Factor 2018 journey began by winning over Simon and new judges Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson with a cover of Jennifer Hudson’s And I’m Telling You.

Danny Tetley: quick facts

Age: 37

From: Bradford

Twitter: @DannyTetleystar

The X Factor is on 8pm Saturday and Sunday, ITV