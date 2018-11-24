Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard: What were the judges’ scores in Blackpool Week?

Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard: What were the judges’ scores in Blackpool Week?

Check out the judges' scores for every dance during this Saturday's Strictly live show

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and their pro partners have finally made it to the legendary ballroom that is Blackpool. But who’ll make it past this competition milestone? It’s all to play for. Keep up to date with all the couples’ scores on the night.

Advertisement

Check out all the Strictly judges’ scores as they come in for every dance this Saturday – with live updates:

Strictly 2018 Blackpool results

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 40, (10,10,10,10)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 38 (9,9,10,10)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 38 (8,10,10,10)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 38 (9,9,10,10)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 33 (7,8,9,9)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse  32 (7,8,8,9)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 30 (7,7,8,8)

Advertisement

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 25 (5,6,7,7)

FULL LIST: All the leaderboards from every week of Strictly Come Dancing 2018 

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

The contestants from Strictly Come Dancing 2017
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 launch show

Exclusive behind the scenes video interviews with the Strictly 2018 stars and their partners

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 03/11/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **LIVE SHOW** The Strictly Come Dancing contestants and professional dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard: What were the judges’ scores in week 8?

16988526-low_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Who's dancing what? Strictly reveals celebrity dances for Blackpool Week

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred in The Last Kingdom season three (Netflix)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix