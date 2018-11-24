What time is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 Christmas special on TV?

Strictly Come Dancing returns to spread some festive cheer in this year’s Christmas special, with celebrities from previous series returning once more to take to the Strictly dance floor.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and head judge Shirley Ballas are all returning for the Strictly 2018 Christmas special, alongside presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The judges will score each of the six couples, but the winner will be decided by the studio audience.

There’ll be extra sparkle, extra sequins, and, who knows? Maybe Strictly’s resident Grinch, Craig, might even crack a smile…

Here’s everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2018.

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special on TV?

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC1 on Christmas Day (Tuesday 25th December). The exact time will be confirmed closer to the date when the Radio Times Christmas double issue is published.

Who’s in the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 Christmas special?

Meet the celebrities rocking around the Christmas tree in this year’s Strictly Christmas special…

Caroline Flack – partnered with Gorka Marquez

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, who won the series back in 2014, will be partnering with Gorka Marquez in the hope of winning the coveted silver star Christmas trophy.

Caroline says: “I can’t quite believe it’s been four years since I had the best time of my life, dancing with Pasha on the Strictly dance floor. My Glitterball still has pride of place in my living room! It always felt like a family at the SCD studios, so how could I say no to performing one last time on this year’s Christmas special? It’ll be the best present I could imagine.”

Anita Rani – partnered with Neil Jones

Countryfile broadcaster Anita Rani, who competed in 2015 and made it all the way to the semi-finals, will be partnered with group dancer Neil Jones (married to Katya Jones).

Anita says: “I can’t contain my excitement about dancing again and getting sparkly for Strictly, stepping back inside the glitter ball of glam!”

Ann Widdecombe – partnered with Anton du Beke

Providing some festive fun, former politician and Strictly quarter-finalist Ann Widdecombe (of series eight fame) will be dusting off her dancing shoes — and reunited with her former dance partner, Anton du Beke.

Ann says: “I am very much looking forward to returning to Strictly, where I shall once again be pushed, pulled, cajoled and coaxed around the dance floor in all manner of ways by my poor dance partner. Who knows, they might even fire me out of a canon.”

Fingers crossed for another iconic Samba…

Aston Merrygold – partnered with Janette Manrara

Former JLS star Aston Merrygold, who controversially was voted off early on during 2017’s series, will be reunited with his dance partner Janette Manrara.

Aston says: “I’m so happy to be able to get back in the Strictly floor. I feel like I’ve got some unfinished business with it!”

Jake Wood – partnered with Luba Mushtuk

EastEnders star and Strictly series 12 semi-finalist Jake Wood will be partnered with one of the show’s new professional dancers, Luba Mushtuk.

Jake says: “It’s been a few years since I donned the sequins so I can’t wait to do it all over again for the Christmas Special. I loved my experience on Strictly Come Dancing and I jumped at the chance when they asked if I wanted to step back onto the dance floor.”

Michael Vaughan – partnered with Nadiya Bychkova

A former England cricketer, Michael Vaughan found the transition to dancing tricky back in 2012 — but he’s keen to throw himself back in (and shift some of those Christmas pudding pounds…). He’s partnered with Nadiya Bychkova; his original partner Natalie Lowe has since left the BBC show.

Michael says: “Having not danced at all since 2012 I can’t be any worse than then as I had no clue then, still have no clue, but can’t wait to have some fun and at least it will help lose a few pounds over the Xmas party season!”

Who are the judges in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli have all been confirmed for the Christmas special, meaning the line-up will remain the same. They’re become a firm little group these days: all four judges will also be going on the Strictly live tour in 2019…

Who’s presenting the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are, naturally, back together again for Christmas. They wouldn’t have it any other way.

Can I vote in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

Sadly not. Unlike the regular series of Strictly Come Dancing, the Christmas episode sees votes from the studio audience decide the winner.

Is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special live?

We hate to break it to you, but Tess, Claudia and all of the celebrities and pros aren’t actually going to be coming live from Elstree on 25th December – the show is pre-recorded.

Sadly you’ve missed the boat this year: applications to be in the ballot for the Strictly 2018 Christmas special closed on Friday 2nd November. Check the BBC Shows and Tours website for more information and future events.