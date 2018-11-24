Mamma Mia! X Factor ABBA week songs revealed
The remaining six contestants take to the stage to belt out ABBA hits in a bid to make the final
While Andersson is set to host a masterclass with the show’s six semi-final acts – Acacia and Aaliyah, Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee, Brendan Murray, Anthony Russell and Danny Tetley – Björn will be at the studio to watch them perform tracks from the Mamma Mia! movies this weekend.
GIRLS
Scarlett Lee – This is Me (Kesha version) / Mamma Mia! showcase song: Winner Takes It All
BOYS
Anthony Russell – Livin on a Prayer by Bon Jovi / Mamma Mia! showcase song: Name Of The Game
Brendan Murray – Run by Snow Patrol / Mamma Mia! showcase song: I Have A Dream
Dalton Harris – Feeling Good (Muse version) / Mamma Mia! showcase song: S.O.S.
GROUPS
Acacia & Aaliyah – Blinded By Your Grace/I Win by Stormzy / Mamma Mia! showcase song: Money, Money, Money
OVERS
Danny Tetley – This is My Life by Shirley Bassey / Mamma Mia! showcase song: Thank You For The Music